Tangmo memorial services: livestream link and QR codes

Tangmo receives a white daisy in a field of wild grass. Credit: melonp.official | YouTube

Three days of Christian memorial services for Thai actress Nida Patcharaveerapong aka “Tangmo” (แตงโม) are scheduled to take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 11-13, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm each day, at Liberty Church Bangkok in Saphan Sung district, Bangkok. The services are open to family, fans, the general public and the media. The church building can accommodate 3,000 people, but will be operating at half capacity, according to social distancing guidelines.

If you haven’t reserved your seat yet, it’s probably too late. But you can still scan the QR codes, in case seats open up for one of the three services. (If you do manage to book a seat, ATK tests will be provided upon arrival outside the building and you will be required to wear two layers of face masks). For the rest of, the services will be live-streamed on YouTube. Follow the Church of Joy’s YouTube account: CJConnect

Despite her stormy public life, Tangmo was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and often talked openly about her faith. In Thailand, less than 1% of the population is Christian, according to statistics. Tangmo drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi north of Bangkok on the night of February 24, after allegedly falling from a speedboat. There were five witnesses on the boat with her, but they have given conflicting accounts of what happened that night. Police say existing evidence and witnesses point to an unfortunate accident. As the investigation into her death continues, her friends and family wish to celebrate her life.

Read a translation of the announcement from Tangmo’s longtime fellowship, Church of Joy…
Thank you, God. It is an honor that the Bangkok Liberty Church has a chance to host a funeral and memorial ceremony for
Ms. Tangmo Patharatida (Nida) Patcharaveerapong on 11-13 March 2022, 6:30am-08:30 pm.
Our church is pleased to have a chance to join the important ceremony of Tangmo and Family.
Tangmo joined as our child member when she was 10 years old. We are sad about her leaving, but are also happy to have a chance to send Tangmo back home, the home of God.
You can access more details and steps of the registration below: For anyone who is not convenient to register vis QR Code, you can register in the links below:
Register for the ceremony on 11 March 2022
https://forms.gle/NVqNaEFR68DdjmKS7
Register for the ceremony on 12 March 2022
https://forms.gle/CVCfz8pRAq9299p59
Register for the ceremony on 13 March 2022
https://forms.gle/ULeB4sxCf9JQTJd18
*Avoid bringing wreaths to the ceremony.
We wish this memorial ceremony will bring love, peace and blessing to all of the participants.
God bless you.

