Thailand
Tangmo memorial services: livestream link and QR codes
Three days of Christian memorial services for Thai actress Nida Patcharaveerapong aka “Tangmo” (แตงโม) are scheduled to take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 11-13, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm each day, at Liberty Church Bangkok in Saphan Sung district, Bangkok. The services are open to family, fans, the general public and the media. The church building can accommodate 3,000 people, but will be operating at half capacity, according to social distancing guidelines.
If you haven’t reserved your seat yet, it’s probably too late. But you can still scan the QR codes, in case seats open up for one of the three services. (If you do manage to book a seat, ATK tests will be provided upon arrival outside the building and you will be required to wear two layers of face masks). For the rest of, the services will be live-streamed on YouTube. Follow the Church of Joy’s YouTube account: CJConnect
Despite her stormy public life, Tangmo was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and often talked openly about her faith. In Thailand, less than 1% of the population is Christian, according to statistics. Tangmo drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi north of Bangkok on the night of February 24, after allegedly falling from a speedboat. There were five witnesses on the boat with her, but they have given conflicting accounts of what happened that night. Police say existing evidence and witnesses point to an unfortunate accident. As the investigation into her death continues, her friends and family wish to celebrate her life.
Read a translation of the announcement from Tangmo’s longtime fellowship, Church of Joy…
Thank you, God. It is an honor that the Bangkok Liberty Church has a chance to host a funeral and memorial ceremony for
Ms. Tangmo Patharatida (Nida) Patcharaveerapong on 11-13 March 2022, 6:30am-08:30 pm.
Our church is pleased to have a chance to join the important ceremony of Tangmo and Family.
Tangmo joined as our child member when she was 10 years old. We are sad about her leaving, but are also happy to have a chance to send Tangmo back home, the home of God.
You can access more details and steps of the registration below: For anyone who is not convenient to register vis QR Code, you can register in the links below:
Register for the ceremony on 11 March 2022
https://forms.gle/NVqNaEFR68DdjmKS7
Register for the ceremony on 12 March 2022
https://forms.gle/CVCfz8pRAq9299p59
Register for the ceremony on 13 March 2022
https://forms.gle/ULeB4sxCf9JQTJd18
*Avoid bringing wreaths to the ceremony.
We wish this memorial ceremony will bring love, peace and blessing to all of the participants.
God bless you.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best staycation hotels in Bangkok 2022
Royal Thai Air Force says Thailand needs new fighter jets for national security
Tangmo memorial services: livestream link and QR codes
CBRE offers luxury coastal lifestyle in Phuket 2022
Police search for suspected hitman who allegedly shot M16 rifle, killing an officer
Owner of Koh Kut resort that burned to the ground might get charged
Thursday Covid Update: 22,984 new cases; provincial totals
City Guide: Top 5 hotels for families in Chiang Mai 2022
Phuket boat tour business begs government to stop fuel price spike
Asia News Today | HK has worst Covid death rate in the world, new South Korean President
Bangkok office owners should update, renovate now — JLL Thailand
Work permit programme for Elite cardholders launched to draw in foreign investment
Thai woman says she narrowly escaped organ harvesting in Cambodia
Hospital accidentally mistakes bedridden patients, sends body to the wrong family
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia bombs children’s hospital, despite ceasefire; Moscow admits using conscripts, enlists TikTok influencers
Police strap on PPE gear after finding herbal drug for Covid at fatal road accident scene
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
Tangmo: 8 new witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
- Krabi3 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Property3 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Travel3 days ago
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
- Thailand3 days ago
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co