Police search for suspected hitman who allegedly shot M16 rifle, killing an officer

Two people, including a police officer, were killed in a gunfire exchange where a suspected hitman allegedly shot at officers using an M16 rifle in the southern province Phattalung. Another officer was severely injured and three suspects, including the alleged hitman, were able to escape.

Eight police officers from the Crime Suppression Division tracked down Chamrat “Chui Chaochan” Rakchan, a man police say is a leading hired gunman. Chui faces multiple charges involving murder and he is on a most-wanted list with a bounty of more than 100,000 baht.

Officers tried to alert the vehicle to pull over, but the suspects sped off, leading to a police chase. Police say Chui fired an M16 rifle at police while officers tried to overtake them from the right side.

Police Senior Sergeant Major Anan Meesang was shot in the head and later died at a hospital. Another Senior Sergeant Major Chatchai Sanyo was shot on the right arm.

Chui and the other 2 suspects managed to escape from the car and flee the scene. One suspect was still in the car and police say he insisted on fighting. He was later shot to death by police.

Reports say the three suspects were able to another car and drove to Songkhla. Officers used a helicopter to try to find the suspects. The car was found parked at a palm plantation and police suspect they went up a mountain to hide.

Regarding the police officer who died during the mission, Anan Meesang, the Royal Thai Police announced they will offer 500,000 baht from the police’s welfare fund as compensation.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath | Channel 7