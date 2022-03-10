Crime
Police search for suspected hitman who allegedly shot M16 rifle, killing an officer
Two people, including a police officer, were killed in a gunfire exchange where a suspected hitman allegedly shot at officers using an M16 rifle in the southern province Phattalung. Another officer was severely injured and three suspects, including the alleged hitman, were able to escape.
Eight police officers from the Crime Suppression Division tracked down Chamrat “Chui Chaochan” Rakchan, a man police say is a leading hired gunman. Chui faces multiple charges involving murder and he is on a most-wanted list with a bounty of more than 100,000 baht.
Officers tried to alert the vehicle to pull over, but the suspects sped off, leading to a police chase. Police say Chui fired an M16 rifle at police while officers tried to overtake them from the right side.
Police Senior Sergeant Major Anan Meesang was shot in the head and later died at a hospital. Another Senior Sergeant Major Chatchai Sanyo was shot on the right arm.
Chui and the other 2 suspects managed to escape from the car and flee the scene. One suspect was still in the car and police say he insisted on fighting. He was later shot to death by police.
Reports say the three suspects were able to another car and drove to Songkhla. Officers used a helicopter to try to find the suspects. The car was found parked at a palm plantation and police suspect they went up a mountain to hide.
Regarding the police officer who died during the mission, Anan Meesang, the Royal Thai Police announced they will offer 500,000 baht from the police’s welfare fund as compensation.
SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath | Channel 7
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best staycation hotels in Bangkok 2022
Royal Thai Air Force says Thailand needs new fighter jets for national security
Tangmo memorial services: livestream link and QR codes
CBRE offers luxury coastal lifestyle in Phuket 2022
Police search for suspected hitman who allegedly shot M16 rifle, killing an officer
Owner of Koh Kut resort that burned to the ground might get charged
Thursday Covid Update: 22,984 new cases; provincial totals
City Guide: Top 5 hotels for families in Chiang Mai 2022
Phuket boat tour business begs government to stop fuel price spike
Asia News Today | HK has worst Covid death rate in the world, new South Korean President
Bangkok office owners should update, renovate now — JLL Thailand
Work permit programme for Elite cardholders launched to draw in foreign investment
Thai woman says she narrowly escaped organ harvesting in Cambodia
Hospital accidentally mistakes bedridden patients, sends body to the wrong family
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia bombs children’s hospital, despite ceasefire; Moscow admits using conscripts, enlists TikTok influencers
Police strap on PPE gear after finding herbal drug for Covid at fatal road accident scene
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
Tangmo: 8 new witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
- Krabi3 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Property3 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Travel3 days ago
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
- Thailand3 days ago
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co