Woman attacks debtor at funeral in Songkhla, victim critical

Picture courtesy of naewna

A woman attacked a debtor at a funeral with a knife, seriously injuring her, then fled the scene. The incident occurred yesterday at Wat Ja Ting Phra, Sathing Phra district, Songkhla province. The victim, 36 year old Wilaiwan, remains in critical condition at Songkhla Hospital. The assailant, 58 year old Sawai, later surrendered to the local police.

Witnesses reported that around 10 people were present at the funeral when the attack took place. Saiwai was seen circling the marble table where Wilaiwan was seated before suddenly grabbing her hair and slashing her throat with a palm knife.

The attack happened in front of other attendees. After the knife fell from her hand, Saiwai quickly fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving the weapon behind.

Saiwai, who is the creditor in this case, had a history of disputes with Wilaiwan over unpaid debts. Their conflict escalated on October 17, leading to a physical altercation.

Following the recent attack, Saiwai was accompanied by a local leader when she turned herself in to the police at Sathing Phra Police Station, where she was charged with attempted murder. She is scheduled to be remanded tomorrow.

Residents at the funeral described the chaotic scene. One witness, who was seated at the same table as Wilaiwan, recounted how Saiwai’s behaviour initially seemed innocuous. She circled the table two to three times, but no one suspected her intentions. The situation turned violent when she suddenly attacked Wilaiwan, causing severe injuries, reported KhaoSod.

“She walked up from behind, grabbed Wilaiwan’s hair, and slashed her throat right in front of us. The knife slipped from her hand, and she ran to her motorcycle and sped away. We tried to chase her, but she was too quick,” a witness said.

Family members of Wilaiwan are urging the police to pursue the case rigorously, fearing that the involvement of a local leader in Saiwai’s surrender might lead to undue leniency. They worry that Saiwai might be granted bail, and justice would not be served.