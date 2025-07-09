Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

The mother of the late actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong expressed her approval for Netflix to produce a documentary about her daughter’s case.

The cause of Tangmo’s death remains a subject of controversy, and her mother, Panida Siriyudthayothin, continues to pursue justice. The legal action was brought against the friends who were present during the fatal boat trip, including:

Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat (Tangmo’s friend and primary manager)

Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat (transwoman manager)

Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit (boat owner)

Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun (unlicensed boat driver)

Nitas “Job” Kiratisoonthisathorn (mutual friend)

The five suspects were accused of committing a reckless act, leading to Tangmo’s death. Robert and Por admitted their wrongdoing. Accordingly, Por faced two years and nine months in jail and a fine of 64,000 baht. The punishment was suspended for three years, and Por was required to perform public service.

Robert faced two years and two months of imprisonment with a fine of 54,000 baht. His penalty was suspended for three years as well.

Gatick, Sand, and Job maintained their innocence. Last month, the Nonthaburi Provincial Court dismissed charges against three of the suspects who had initially been accused of reckless behaviour leading to Tangmo’s death. The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support the accusations.

Despite the verdict, Panida remains committed to the case. On the afternoon of yesterday, July 8, she visited the court to request a copy of the latest verdict, which she intends to use in an appeal. She spent 30 minutes discussing the matter with the court officials and later gave an interview to the media.

Tangmo’s mother admitted she was under considerable stress, having had to manage extensive documentation over the three years since her daughter’s passing. She also revealed that she has yet to secure a new lawyer due to the complexity of the case and the high level of public attention it has received.

Panida confirmed that she had previously received a proposal from Netflix expressing interest in adapting Tangmo’s story into a documentary. However, at the time, she was too preoccupied with the legal case to engage in discussions with the streaming platform.

She now says she is ready to enter talks and is likely to approve the documentary’s production. She emphasised that copyright and associated costs must be managed properly and transparently if the project is to move forward.