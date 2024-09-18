Cigarette rites spark fiery debate among netizens in Thailand

Picture courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

A Thai man’s online query about the unusual practice of lighting cigarettes instead of incense sticks at funerals ignited a spirited discussion among netizens. On Monday, September 16, an anonymous user on the Facebook page Knowledge Around posed the question: “What does lighting cigarettes instead of incense at a funeral signify?”

The post quickly went viral, attracting a flurry of likes and comments. Most responses pointed to a common belief: the practice is often reserved for deceased smokers as a mark of respect, symbolising a final gesture to accompany them to the afterlife.

“Thailand has a mixed culture. Lighting cigarettes at funerals where the deceased was a smoker is akin to pouring alcohol on graves in Japanese or Western traditions.”

“It’s a way to honour the deceased in a manner that aligns with their personal beliefs. It’s fine as long as it doesn’t disturb others or violate social norms.”

Offering a different angle, one participant remarked it is a symbolic gesture.

“It’s like saying, ‘You were always with me in life; if I go first, light a cigarette for me too.'”

A viewpoint from abroad added flavour to the discussion.

“In Vietnam, they light cigarettes as offerings at deity statues. Both incense and cigarettes were placed together.”

One of the top comments went futuristic with an artificial intelligence twist, concluding that lighting cigarettes at funerals usually relates to specific cultural traditions, serving as a symbolic farewell tied to the deceased’s lifestyle, reported Sanook.

Meanwhile, the page also buzzed with other intriguing topics. A deep dive into funeral expenses in northeastern Thailand revealed a staggering 300,000 baht spent, highlighting 50,000 baht handed out to monks and significant sums for funeral workers.

Adding an eerie edge, a nurse issued a chilling warning against bringing bells to hospitals after experiencing a deeply unsettling event, underscoring superstitious beliefs in medical settings.

These diverse discussions offer a glimpse into Thailand’s evolving cultural landscape, blending centuries-old traditions with modern influences. From unique funeral customs to hospital superstitions, these stories showcase the rich tapestry of Thai cultural expressions.