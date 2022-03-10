Thailand
Royal Thai Air Force says Thailand needs new fighter jets for national security
New fighter jets are needed to improve Thailand’s national security and replace the current aircraft that are due to be decommissioned, according to the Royal Thai Air Force. The air force started a 10-year plan to decommission fighter jets in 2021, cutting the fleet in half by 2032. Officers say new jets are needed for main air defence operations.
The air force must also comply with the Defence Ministry’s national security and defence operation strategy, which states that the air force must keep sufficient capability in response to future threats, according to the spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force.
The modernised jets are also required for the air force’s security cooperation with other countries in the region, in addition to strengthening the country’s air defence capabilities.
The accident of an F-16 A-ADF fighter jet on Tuesday during a training exercise is currently being investigated by an air force team. It’s expected to be completed in one week. The communication device from the aircraft has been recovered, but it is seriously damaged. As the investigation is ongoing, the air force will need US assistance with extracting the data.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best staycation hotels in Bangkok 2022
Royal Thai Air Force says Thailand needs new fighter jets for national security
Tangmo memorial services: livestream link and QR codes
CBRE offers luxury coastal lifestyle in Phuket 2022
Police search for suspected hitman who allegedly shot M16 rifle, killing an officer
Owner of Koh Kut resort that burned to the ground might get charged
Thursday Covid Update: 22,984 new cases; provincial totals
City Guide: Top 5 hotels for families in Chiang Mai 2022
Phuket boat tour business begs government to stop fuel price spike
Asia News Today | HK has worst Covid death rate in the world, new South Korean President
Bangkok office owners should update, renovate now — JLL Thailand
Work permit programme for Elite cardholders launched to draw in foreign investment
Thai woman says she narrowly escaped organ harvesting in Cambodia
Hospital accidentally mistakes bedridden patients, sends body to the wrong family
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia bombs children’s hospital, despite ceasefire; Moscow admits using conscripts, enlists TikTok influencers
Police strap on PPE gear after finding herbal drug for Covid at fatal road accident scene
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
Tangmo: 8 new witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
- Krabi3 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Property3 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Travel3 days ago
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
- Thailand3 days ago
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co