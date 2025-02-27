2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
321 1 minute read
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair
Photo via Channel 3

A Thai wife and mistress joined forces to catch their police husband and another mistress which led to an altercation at a restaurant in the central province of Lop Buri.

The Facebook news page Esor News reported on Tuesday, February 25, that two Thai wives urged the page to help them seek justice. They revealed that their husband, a police officer at Mueang Lop Buri Police Station, was in a relationship with another woman, whom they did not accept.

Advertisements

Esor News reported that the two wives secretly installed a GPS device on their husband’s car and followed him to a restaurant in the province. The two women later shared a video of the incident at the restaurant with the media.

In the video, the policeman is seen sitting with a woman who appears younger than his two wives. The first legal wife approaches them and asks the woman…

Related Articles

“Are you very horny?”

The woman at the table is seen paying respect to the two wives by performing a wai. The police officer orders his two wives to speak to the woman politely. However, his wives refuse, prompting the officer to get up from his seat and threaten to slap them. The two wives challenge their husband to do so.

Thai wife and mistress catches police husband with another mistress
Photo via Facebook/ Esor News

During the commotion, restaurant staff approached the group, asking them to leave for the safety of other customers at the establishment.

Advertisements

According to police regulations, engaging in adultery could lead to disciplinary action. Moreover, the two wives could take legal action against their police officer husband if they were physically assaulted.

Police husband mistress caught in Lob Buri
The polic officer protected the woman from the assault by his wives. | Photo via Facebook/ Esor News

After the video went viral and was reshared by other news agencies, the officer came forward to defend himself, saying that the woman at the restaurant was merely a friend. She is the wife of his close friend, who had passed away.

Thai police insisted on his innocence after being caught with alleged mistress
Photo via Channel 3

However, netizens were unconvinced by the policeman’s claim, as he was seen sitting beside the woman rather than across from her.

Nevertheless, the police officer insisted that he would not face any consequences, as he and his wives already resolved the matter.

Latest Thailand News
European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays Pattaya News

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

3 hours ago
Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket Thailand News

Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available Thailand News

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

3 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

4 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand Thailand News

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

4 hours ago
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair Thailand News

2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

4 hours ago
Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

4 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam Phuket News

Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam

5 hours ago
Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault Thailand News

Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault

5 hours ago
Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck Thailand News

Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck

5 hours ago
Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing Thailand News

Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing

5 hours ago
Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo Thailand News

Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo

5 hours ago
Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video) Bangkok News

Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax Thailand News

Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax

7 hours ago
Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day Thailand News

Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day

7 hours ago
Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision Road deaths

Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision

7 hours ago
Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby&#8217;s death Thailand News

Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby’s death

7 hours ago
No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn Bangkok News

No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn

7 hours ago
Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water Thailand News

Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water

7 hours ago
Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video) Bangkok News

Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video)

7 hours ago
Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized

8 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with &#8216;Thai Charm&#8217; and must-visit cities Thailand News

Thailand to boost tourism with ‘Thai Charm’ and must-visit cities

8 hours ago
Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong Thailand News

Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong

8 hours ago
Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash Thailand News

Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash

8 hours ago
Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban Thailand News

Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban

8 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
321 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

3 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

4 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

4 hours ago