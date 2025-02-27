2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

A Thai wife and mistress joined forces to catch their police husband and another mistress which led to an altercation at a restaurant in the central province of Lop Buri.

The Facebook news page Esor News reported on Tuesday, February 25, that two Thai wives urged the page to help them seek justice. They revealed that their husband, a police officer at Mueang Lop Buri Police Station, was in a relationship with another woman, whom they did not accept.

Esor News reported that the two wives secretly installed a GPS device on their husband’s car and followed him to a restaurant in the province. The two women later shared a video of the incident at the restaurant with the media.

In the video, the policeman is seen sitting with a woman who appears younger than his two wives. The first legal wife approaches them and asks the woman…

“Are you very horny?”

The woman at the table is seen paying respect to the two wives by performing a wai. The police officer orders his two wives to speak to the woman politely. However, his wives refuse, prompting the officer to get up from his seat and threaten to slap them. The two wives challenge their husband to do so.

During the commotion, restaurant staff approached the group, asking them to leave for the safety of other customers at the establishment.

According to police regulations, engaging in adultery could lead to disciplinary action. Moreover, the two wives could take legal action against their police officer husband if they were physically assaulted.

After the video went viral and was reshared by other news agencies, the officer came forward to defend himself, saying that the woman at the restaurant was merely a friend. She is the wife of his close friend, who had passed away.

However, netizens were unconvinced by the policeman’s claim, as he was seen sitting beside the woman rather than across from her.

Nevertheless, the police officer insisted that he would not face any consequences, as he and his wives already resolved the matter.