Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri

Family feud erupts into deadly violence

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former son-in-law allegedly attacked and fatally stabbed his ex-father-in-law in Chon Buri province. The victim’s wife described the sudden and shocking event, while police apprehended the suspect at his residence. Relatives confronted him during his arrest.

Police Colonel Sitthikas Thonsawat, deputy inspector of Hua Yai Police Station in Chon Buri, received a report on July 31 of a violent assault at a residence in Bang Lamung district.

Upon receiving the report, he informed Police Colonel Attapol Ittayophasakul, the superintendent of Hua Yai Police Station, and dispatched police and rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation to the scene.

The incident occurred at a single-storey house, where 54 year old construction contractor Siwapong was found dead in his bedroom. He had been stabbed in the left chest with a 15-centimetre kitchen knife, piercing his heart.

His wife and young grandson were present, visibly shocked by the event. The room showed no signs of a struggle, and officials secured the area to preserve evidence. The suspect, 28 year old Panupong, known as Tod, a pool technician and former son-in-law, fled on a motorcycle before police arrived.

The victim’s 53 year old wife recounted that while she was in bed with her husband and grandson, Panupong entered and stabbed her husband in the chest before leaving calmly. She was bewildered by the assault, as her husband never had conflicts with Panupong.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Fatal stabbing

She speculated that the motive might relate to Panupong’s failed reconciliation attempt with her daughter, who had declined his advances. Another knife was found in the daughter’s room, who was fortunately not home at the time.

The victim’s daughter, a 31 year old, stated that she dated Panupong for about a year before ending the relationship over his drug use and temper, over a month ago. Despite his attempts at reconciliation, she refused to resume the relationship.

She believed Panupong intended to harm her, recalling a previous break-in attempt when she was not home. Security footage revealed that at 4.09am (adjusted from 5.09am due to a clock discrepancy), Panupong parked his motorcycle nearby and entered the house. Within three minutes, screams were heard, followed by his escape on the motorcycle.

By 6am, police arrested Panupong at an unnamed rental house in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, where he showed signs of remorse. Relatives of the deceased confronted him, leading to interventions by the arresting officers. He was subsequently taken for questioning at Hua Yai Police Station.

Panupong’s 43 year old mother, Sunan Thararum, revealed that her son confessed his guilt and expressed regret for his actions. She noted that he had shown no prior indications of such violent behaviour. Panupong remains in custody, facing charges as the legal process continues, reported KhaoSod.

