‘Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon

Three daring men pulled off a rooftop escape attempt straight out of a superhero movie — but their ‘Spider-Man’ stunt ended in arrest.

Yesterday, May 22, in Sakon Nakhon province, the trio was caught sneaking into a commercial building on Sakon-Nakae Road, only to be cornered by police and rescue workers after a thrilling rooftop chase.

A vigilant local alerted the police after spotting three men climbing onto the roof of a largely vacant five-unit commercial building in That Cheing Chum subdistrict, Mueang district. The Mueang Sakon Nakhon Police patrol and the Metta Tham Foundation rescue team quickly responded.

Upon arrival, officers found the building mostly empty, except for one grocery store. One sliding door was left open, giving access to the rooftop. Police persuaded one suspect to surrender peacefully. However, the other two fled onto the roof, scrambling over fences and moving between units to evade capture.

One suspect attempted a risky escape by climbing from the third floor down to the second before jumping off the roof, but was convinced to give up. The last man was trapped on the rooftop and surrendered without resistance.

The suspects were identified as 34 year old Tom (nickname), 23 year old Anuwat, and 49 year old Sawang. While being led away, one joked they nearly made their escape because they had watched too many Spider-Man films but decided against jumping fearing failure.

A witness named Ko, 36, who was nearby after a delivery, helped persuade one suspect down by offering water and alcohol. Sittichai Chaksuchinda, a rescue officer, described the scene as chaotic, with the suspects dashing across rooftops before being detained, reported Amarin TV.

Fortunately, no property was stolen during the incident. Police contacted the building owner, and all three men were charged with joint trespassing. Officers confirmed no drugs were involved.

