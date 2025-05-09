Thailand’s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices

Falling costs and fresh policies spark investor interest in Thailand’s booming clean energy landscape

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
60 1 minute read
Thailand’s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices
Photo courtesy of Renecessary

The solar rooftop market in Thailand is poised for increased competition, driven by decreasing prices, a rise in supply from manufacturers, and government initiatives to promote renewable energy.

EnergyLIB, a solar energy solutions provider, has introduced a solar system for townhouses, while a consortium including German cable manufacturer Lapp Holding Asia, Hong Kong-based industrial conglomerate Jebsen and Jessen Group, and Chinese solar panel maker Deye, is also launching new products.

According to Chatchai Wajakiet, general manager of JJ-Lapp, a joint venture between Jebsen and Jessen Group and Lapp Holding Asia, reduced prices and relaxed government regulations on solar panel installation will boost the demand for solar rooftop panels in Thailand. Entrepreneurs such as office owners and factory operators are currently the primary buyers of solar energy; however, the household sector is expected to become a significant market in the coming years.

Thailand's solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of LAPP

Chatchai noted that the popularity of clean energy has increased due to more affordable solar panels and batteries. In 2010, photovoltaic panels generating 1 megawatt of electricity cost 150 million baht, but this has now decreased to 15 million baht per MW, according to Prapunt Harnchai, a consultant for Deye Thailand. A 5-kilowatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) previously cost 250,000 baht, with current prices reduced to 200,000 baht.

Related Articles

A BESS is crucial for solar panels as it stores electricity and provides backup power, given the sun’s intermittent nature and electricity generation’s reliance on weather and seasonal conditions.

Thailand's solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Blue Solar

Analysts in both the state and private sectors have noted that Asian countries may witness an increase in solar panel exports from China following US President Donald Trump’s proposal of significant tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia, reported Bangkok Post.

Chinese companies with production facilities in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam have faced accusations of exporting panels to the US at prices below production costs due to unfair government subsidies.

The US International Trade Commission is expected to finalise the decision on the new US tariffs next month.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices Business News

Thailand’s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices

1 hour ago
Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer Thailand News

Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer

1 hour ago
Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble Thailand News

Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble

2 hours ago
Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok Events

Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend Pattaya News

Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend

2 hours ago
Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification Property News

Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification

2 hours ago
Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar Thailand News

Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar

2 hours ago
13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya Pattaya News

13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig

3 hours ago
Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout Thailand News

Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout

3 hours ago
Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors

4 hours ago
Soviet space junk could skim Thailand, experts warn Thailand News

Soviet space junk could skim Thailand, experts warn

4 hours ago
Senators oppose 956 million baht parliament renovation budget Thailand News

Senators oppose 956 million baht parliament renovation budget

4 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of Thai monk with bag over head Thailand News

Mystery surrounds death of Thai monk with bag over head

4 hours ago
Cheers allowed: Buddhist holiday booze ban eased Thailand News

Cheers allowed: Buddhist holiday booze ban eased

4 hours ago
Recycling firm board member arrested for 333 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Recycling firm board member arrested for 333 million baht tax fraud

5 hours ago
Mum and son fling onto road after Pattaya motorbike crash Pattaya News

Mum and son fling onto road after Pattaya motorbike crash

5 hours ago
Thailand SEC closes 27,000 mule accounts worth 169 million baht Thailand News

Thailand SEC closes 27,000 mule accounts worth 169 million baht

5 hours ago
Thai woman electrocuted on flooded road in Surat Thani Thailand News

Thai woman electrocuted on flooded road in Surat Thani

5 hours ago
Man investigated after wife&#8217;s death in Lop Buri apartment Crime News

Man investigated after wife’s death in Lop Buri apartment

6 hours ago
Thailand boosts fruit distribution to counter declining prices Business News

Thailand boosts fruit distribution to counter declining prices

6 hours ago
Myanmar call centre crackdown cuts crime by 60% in three months Crime News

Myanmar call centre crackdown cuts crime by 60% in three months

7 hours ago
Thailand to classify gas canisters as controlled products Thailand News

Thailand to classify gas canisters as controlled products

7 hours ago
Arrest warrants expected for groups linked to audit office collapse Crime News

Arrest warrants expected for groups linked to audit office collapse

7 hours ago
Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park Thailand News

Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park

7 hours ago
Business NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action

Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action

3 days ago
FACE Bangkok 2025: Meet the sharks of ASEAN

FACE Bangkok 2025: Meet the sharks of ASEAN

4 days ago
Thailand hotel prices soar, low season sparks price war fears

Thailand hotel prices soar, low season sparks price war fears

6 days ago
Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears

Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x