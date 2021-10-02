Thailand
Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals
Today, the CCSA reported 11,375 new Covid-19 infections across Thailand. Coronavirus-related deaths fell below 100 for the first time in months with 87 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,597,3741 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 13,127 recoveries, 654 more than yesterday. There are now 113,394 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, 1,839 less than yesterday, though 16 more people were put on ventilators, one of the very few negative figures in today’s Covid-19 report.
Thailand’s southern provinces, namely Pattani, Yala and Narrathiwatt, on the Malaysian border, as well as Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, have figured prominently today with a rising surge of new Coronavirus infections across the South.
PROVINCIAL TOTALS
Krabi and Phang Nga provinces launched Sandbox programmes yesterday, joining Phuket and the Koh Samui islands. The chart above shows this weeks totals for the 4 Sandbox provinces as well as the 5 touristic provinces whose reopenings were delayed until November 1.
Below are the provincial totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately with just 100 shy of 70,000 infections):
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,241
|🠗
|369,287
|2
|Samut Prakan
|646
|🠗
|110,869
|3
|Samut Sakhon
|151
|🠗
|89,007
|6
|Nonthaburi
|183
|🠗
|53,402
|7
|Pathum Thani
|106
|🠗
|36,206
|9
|Nakhon Pathom
|74
|🠗
|31,319
|13
|Ayutthaya
|154
|🠕
|26,625
|14
|Saraburi
|172
|🠕
|25,792
|28
|Lopburi
|74
|🠗
|14,405
|34
|Suphan Buri
|75
|🠕
|11,478
|38
|Nakhon Sawan
|98
|🠗
|10,673
|39
|Ang Thong
|38
|🠗
|9,965
|41
|Samut Songkhram
|64
|🠕
|9,253
|42
|Nakhon Nayok
|49
|🠗
|9,208
|47
|Phetchabun
|34
|🠕
|8,491
|50
|Kamphaeng Phet
|16
|🠕
|6,992
|52
|Sukhothai
|17
|🠗
|5,372
|55
|Phitsanulok
|45
|🠗
|4,911
|59
|Phichit
|13
|🠕
|4,206
|65
|Uthai Thani
|13
|🠗
|2,943
|68
|Sing Buri
|8
|🠗
|2,651
|70
|Chai Nat
|3
|🠕
|2,269
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|15
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|250
|🠕
|25,283
|22
|Ubon Ratchathani
|172
|🠕
|16,421
|24
|Buriram
|30
|🠕
|15,711
|26
|Surin
|39
|🠗
|15,038
|27
|Sisaket
|24
|🠕
|14,919
|29
|Udon Thani
|226
|🠕
|13,314
|30
|Khon Kaen
|193
|🠕
|12,928
|32
|Roi Et
|24
|🠕
|11,928
|40
|Maha Sarakham
|61
|🠕
|9,704
|44
|Chaiyaphum
|75
|🠕
|9,029
|48
|Kalasin
|25
|🠕
|7,698
|49
|Sakon Nakhon
|25
|🠕
|7,158
|54
|Yasothon
|14
|🠕
|5,044
|56
|Nakhon Phanom
|9
|🠕
|4,798
|61
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|16
|🠕
|3,767
|63
|Nong Khai
|39
|🠕
|3,207
|64
|Loei
|12
|🠕
|3,024
|66
|Amnat Charoen
|7
|🠕
|2,788
|73
|Mukdahan
|4
|🠕
|2,073
|75
|Bueng Kan
|2
|🠗
|1,788
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|10
|Songkhla
|434
|🠕
|30,788
|16
|Narathiwat
|495
|🠗
|24,749
|17
|Yala
|738
|🠕
|24,041
|18
|Pattani
|311
|🠗
|22,135
|23
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|524
|🠗
|16,315
|31
|Surat Thani
|251
|🠕
|12,591
|36
|Phuket
|147
|🠕
|11,068
|43
|Chumphon
|164
|🠕
|9,111
|45
|Ranong
|44
|🠗
|8,735
|51
|Trang
|88
|🠗
|5,879
|58
|Phatthalung
|59
|🠕
|4,576
|57
|Krabi
|139
|🠗
|4,578
|67
|Phang Nga
|61
|🠗
|2,669
|74
|Satun
|42
|🠕
|2,012
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|46
|Chiang Mai
|73
|🠕
|8,672
|60
|Uttaradit
|12
|🠕
|3,905
|62
|Chiang Rai
|27
|🠗
|3,622
|69
|Nan
|0
|🠗
|2,364
|71
|Lampang
|11
|🠗
|2,259
|72
|Lamphun
|43
|🠗
|2,209
|76
|Phayao
|0
|🠗
|1,714
|77
|Phrae
|0
|🠗
|1,599
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|26
|🠕
|733
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|4
|Chonburi
|638
|🠗
|88,689
|8
|Rayong
|451
|🠗
|32,267
|12
|Chachoengsao
|178
|🠗
|29,594
|21
|Prachinburi
|349
|🠕
|16,556
|33
|Sa Kaeo
|90
|🠕
|11,742
|35
|Chanthaburi
|264
|🠗
|11,400
|53
|Trat
|109
|🠕
|5,070
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|184
|🠗
|69,914
|11
|Ratchaburi
|242
|🠕
|30,338
|19
|Phetchaburi
|99
|🠗
|18,702
|20
|Kanchanaburi
|126
|🠗
|17,071
|25
|Tak
|217
|🠗
|15,495
|37
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|201
|🠗
|10,682
SOURCE: CCSA
