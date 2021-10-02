Connect with us

Thailand

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Today, the CCSA reported 11,375 new Covid-19 infections across Thailand. Coronavirus-related deaths fell below 100 for the first time in months with 87 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,597,3741 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 13,127 recoveries, 654 more than yesterday. There are now 113,394 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, 1,839 less than yesterday, though 16 more people were put on ventilators, one of the very few negative figures in today’s Covid-19 report.

Thailand’s southern provinces, namely Pattani, Yala and Narrathiwatt, on the Malaysian border, as well as Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, have figured prominently today with a rising surge of new Coronavirus infections across the South.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by Thaiger

Krabi and Phang Nga provinces launched Sandbox programmes yesterday, joining Phuket and the Koh Samui islands. The chart above shows this weeks totals for the 4 Sandbox provinces as well as the 5 touristic provinces whose reopenings were delayed until November 1.

Below are the provincial totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately with just 100 shy of 70,000 infections):

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by ThaigerSaturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by Thaiger

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,241 🠗 369,287
2 Samut Prakan 646 🠗 110,869
3 Samut Sakhon 151 🠗 89,007
6 Nonthaburi 183 🠗 53,402
7 Pathum Thani 106 🠗 36,206
9 Nakhon Pathom 74 🠗 31,319
13 Ayutthaya 154 🠕 26,625
14 Saraburi 172 🠕 25,792
28 Lopburi 74 🠗 14,405
34 Suphan Buri 75 🠕 11,478
38 Nakhon Sawan 98 🠗 10,673
39 Ang Thong 38 🠗 9,965
41 Samut Songkhram 64 🠕 9,253
42 Nakhon Nayok 49 🠗 9,208
47 Phetchabun 34 🠕 8,491
50 Kamphaeng Phet 16 🠕 6,992
52 Sukhothai 17 🠗 5,372
55 Phitsanulok 45 🠗 4,911
59 Phichit 13 🠕 4,206
65 Uthai Thani 13 🠗 2,943
68 Sing Buri 8 🠗 2,651
70 Chai Nat 3 🠕 2,269

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by ThaigerSaturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by Thaiger

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
15 Nakhon Ratchasima 250 🠕 25,283
22 Ubon Ratchathani 172 🠕 16,421
24 Buriram 30 🠕 15,711
26 Surin 39 🠗 15,038
27 Sisaket 24 🠕 14,919
29 Udon Thani 226 🠕 13,314
30 Khon Kaen 193 🠕 12,928
32 Roi Et 24 🠕 11,928
40 Maha Sarakham 61 🠕 9,704
44 Chaiyaphum 75 🠕 9,029
48 Kalasin 25 🠕 7,698
49 Sakon Nakhon 25 🠕 7,158
54 Yasothon 14 🠕 5,044
56 Nakhon Phanom 9 🠕 4,798
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 16 🠕 3,767
63 Nong Khai 39 🠕 3,207
64 Loei 12 🠕 3,024
66 Amnat Charoen 7 🠕 2,788
73 Mukdahan 4 🠕 2,073
75 Bueng Kan 2 🠗 1,788

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by Thaiger

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
10 Songkhla 434 🠕 30,788
16 Narathiwat 495 🠗 24,749
17 Yala 738 🠕 24,041
18 Pattani 311 🠗 22,135
23 Nakhon Si Thammarat 524 🠗 16,315
31 Surat Thani 251 🠕 12,591
36 Phuket 147 🠕 11,068
43 Chumphon 164 🠕 9,111
45 Ranong 44 🠗 8,735
51 Trang 88 🠗 5,879
58 Phatthalung 59 🠕 4,576
57 Krabi 139 🠗 4,578
67 Phang Nga 61 🠗 2,669
74 Satun 42 🠕 2,012

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by Thaiger

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
46 Chiang Mai 73 🠕 8,672
60 Uttaradit 12 🠕 3,905
62 Chiang Rai 27 🠗 3,622
69 Nan 0 🠗 2,364
71 Lampang 11 🠗 2,259
72 Lamphun 43 🠗 2,209
76 Phayao 0 🠗 1,714
77 Phrae 0 🠗 1,599
78 Mae Hong Son 26 🠕 733

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by Thaiger

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
4 Chonburi 638 🠗 88,689
8 Rayong 451 🠗 32,267
12 Chachoengsao 178 🠗 29,594
21 Prachinburi 349 🠕 16,556
33 Sa Kaeo 90 🠕 11,742
35 Chanthaburi 264 🠗 11,400
53 Trat 109 🠕 5,070

 

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals | News by Thaiger

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 184 🠗 69,914
11 Ratchaburi 242 🠕 30,338
19 Phetchaburi 99 🠗 18,702
20 Kanchanaburi 126 🠗 17,071
25 Tak 217 🠗 15,495
37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 201 🠗 10,682

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 



Recent comments:

Jason
2021-10-02 15:34
So how many were tested?? How many were vaccinated?? What is the percentage of the population that has received first dose?? Second dose??
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending