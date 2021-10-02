Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals

Today, the CCSA reported 11,375 new Covid-19 infections across Thailand. Coronavirus-related deaths fell below 100 for the first time in months with 87 deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,597,3741 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 13,127 recoveries, 654 more than yesterday. There are now 113,394 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, 1,839 less than yesterday, though 16 more people were put on ventilators, one of the very few negative figures in today’s Covid-19 report.

Thailand’s southern provinces, namely Pattani, Yala and Narrathiwatt, on the Malaysian border, as well as Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, have figured prominently today with a rising surge of new Coronavirus infections across the South.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Krabi and Phang Nga provinces launched Sandbox programmes yesterday, joining Phuket and the Koh Samui islands. The chart above shows this weeks totals for the 4 Sandbox provinces as well as the 5 touristic provinces whose reopenings were delayed until November 1.

Below are the provincial totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately with just 100 shy of 70,000 infections):

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,241 🠗 369,287 2 Samut Prakan 646 🠗 110,869 3 Samut Sakhon 151 🠗 89,007 6 Nonthaburi 183 🠗 53,402 7 Pathum Thani 106 🠗 36,206 9 Nakhon Pathom 74 🠗 31,319 13 Ayutthaya 154 🠕 26,625 14 Saraburi 172 🠕 25,792 28 Lopburi 74 🠗 14,405 34 Suphan Buri 75 🠕 11,478 38 Nakhon Sawan 98 🠗 10,673 39 Ang Thong 38 🠗 9,965 41 Samut Songkhram 64 🠕 9,253 42 Nakhon Nayok 49 🠗 9,208 47 Phetchabun 34 🠕 8,491 50 Kamphaeng Phet 16 🠕 6,992 52 Sukhothai 17 🠗 5,372 55 Phitsanulok 45 🠗 4,911 59 Phichit 13 🠕 4,206 65 Uthai Thani 13 🠗 2,943 68 Sing Buri 8 🠗 2,651 70 Chai Nat 3 🠕 2,269

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 15 Nakhon Ratchasima 250 🠕 25,283 22 Ubon Ratchathani 172 🠕 16,421 24 Buriram 30 🠕 15,711 26 Surin 39 🠗 15,038 27 Sisaket 24 🠕 14,919 29 Udon Thani 226 🠕 13,314 30 Khon Kaen 193 🠕 12,928 32 Roi Et 24 🠕 11,928 40 Maha Sarakham 61 🠕 9,704 44 Chaiyaphum 75 🠕 9,029 48 Kalasin 25 🠕 7,698 49 Sakon Nakhon 25 🠕 7,158 54 Yasothon 14 🠕 5,044 56 Nakhon Phanom 9 🠕 4,798 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 16 🠕 3,767 63 Nong Khai 39 🠕 3,207 64 Loei 12 🠕 3,024 66 Amnat Charoen 7 🠕 2,788 73 Mukdahan 4 🠕 2,073 75 Bueng Kan 2 🠗 1,788

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 10 Songkhla 434 🠕 30,788 16 Narathiwat 495 🠗 24,749 17 Yala 738 🠕 24,041 18 Pattani 311 🠗 22,135 23 Nakhon Si Thammarat 524 🠗 16,315 31 Surat Thani 251 🠕 12,591 36 Phuket 147 🠕 11,068 43 Chumphon 164 🠕 9,111 45 Ranong 44 🠗 8,735 51 Trang 88 🠗 5,879 58 Phatthalung 59 🠕 4,576 57 Krabi 139 🠗 4,578 67 Phang Nga 61 🠗 2,669 74 Satun 42 🠕 2,012

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 46 Chiang Mai 73 🠕 8,672 60 Uttaradit 12 🠕 3,905 62 Chiang Rai 27 🠗 3,622 69 Nan 0 🠗 2,364 71 Lampang 11 🠗 2,259 72 Lamphun 43 🠗 2,209 76 Phayao 0 🠗 1,714 77 Phrae 0 🠗 1,599 78 Mae Hong Son 26 🠕 733

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 4 Chonburi 638 🠗 88,689 8 Rayong 451 🠗 32,267 12 Chachoengsao 178 🠗 29,594 21 Prachinburi 349 🠕 16,556 33 Sa Kaeo 90 🠕 11,742 35 Chanthaburi 264 🠗 11,400 53 Trat 109 🠕 5,070

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 184 🠗 69,914 11 Ratchaburi 242 🠕 30,338 19 Phetchaburi 99 🠗 18,702 20 Kanchanaburi 126 🠗 17,071 25 Tak 217 🠗 15,495 37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 201 🠗 10,682

SOURCE: CCSA

