Phuket

Phuket Sandbox revised to 7 days, more excursion freedom

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: In Phuket, the original Sandbox scheme gets a much-needed facelift. (via Wikimedia)

As restrictions are widely eased for entry into Thailand and the various Sandbox programs, the Phuket Sandbox has simplified, shortened, and streamlined as well. Beginning yesterday, Phuket Sandbox travellers arriving internationally will only be required to stay 7 days before being allowed to travel on to the rest of Thailand.

An RT-PCR test will be given upon arrival and a second test will be administered at the end of the 7 day period to confirm Covid-19 negative status, lessening the frustrating expense where previously at least 3 pre-paid tests were required. After the second negative test, travellers will receive a release form clearing them to continue their travel across Thailand from the 8th day onward.

Travel throughout the island province is wholly unrestricted in the Phuket Sandbox, unlike the new mainland Sandbox schemes in Krabi and Phang Nga that launched yesterday, where only certain key tourist areas of the provinces were open to travellers during their first week in Thailand.

And while the early days of the Phuket Sandbox were much more strict, forbidding nearly any movement off the island in the first 14 days, the new revision allows for international travellers to participate in shore trips and boat cruise excursions. These trips must depart from designated piers though and travel only with SHA+ approved vessels.

For cruising and yachting excursions, SHA+ approved services can depart from Ao Po Grand Marina, Chalong Pier, Phuket Boat Lagoon, Royal Phuket Marina, and Yacht Haven Marina. Other trips that utilise ferries or larger boats can be joined with SHA+ approved companies and travel from Ao Po Pier, Chalong Pier, Rassada Pier, and Wisit Panwa Pier.

Arrivals must meet the standard entry requirements like full vaccination, a Certificate of Entry, a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 3 days of arrival date, a Covid-19 insurance policy, and an approved hotel confirmation.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Jeremie
2021-10-02 08:52
Hi. How about people who arrived in Phuket (Sandbox) before the 1st of October? Today is my 7th day in Phuket. Do I still have to do the 14 days (7 more days in my case)? Have a beautiful day…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

