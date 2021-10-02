Phuket Sandbox revised to 7 days, more excursion freedom

As restrictions are widely eased for entry into Thailand and the various Sandbox programs, the Phuket Sandbox has simplified, shortened, and streamlined as well. Beginning yesterday, Phuket Sandbox travellers arriving internationally will only be required to stay 7 days before being allowed to travel on to the rest of Thailand.

An RT-PCR test will be given upon arrival and a second test will be administered at the end of the 7 day period to confirm Covid-19 negative status, lessening the frustrating expense where previously at least 3 pre-paid tests were required. After the second negative test, travellers will receive a release form clearing them to continue their travel across Thailand from the 8th day onward.

Travel throughout the island province is wholly unrestricted in the Phuket Sandbox, unlike the new mainland Sandbox schemes in Krabi and Phang Nga that launched yesterday, where only certain key tourist areas of the provinces were open to travellers during their first week in Thailand.

And while the early days of the Phuket Sandbox were much more strict, forbidding nearly any movement off the island in the first 14 days, the new revision allows for international travellers to participate in shore trips and boat cruise excursions. These trips must depart from designated piers though and travel only with SHA+ approved vessels.

For cruising and yachting excursions, SHA+ approved services can depart from Ao Po Grand Marina, Chalong Pier, Phuket Boat Lagoon, Royal Phuket Marina, and Yacht Haven Marina. Other trips that utilise ferries or larger boats can be joined with SHA+ approved companies and travel from Ao Po Pier, Chalong Pier, Rassada Pier, and Wisit Panwa Pier.

Arrivals must meet the standard entry requirements like full vaccination, a Certificate of Entry, a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 3 days of arrival date, a Covid-19 insurance policy, and an approved hotel confirmation.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

