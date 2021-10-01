Koh Samui Plus simplified: 7 days on Samui, Phangan or Tao

As part of the widely expanded Sandbox programmes launched or revised yesterday, the Samui Plus Sandbox has simplified and diversified its rules as well. While previously the entry to Koh Samui and the nearby islands was a 14-day programme with the first few days in full quarantine and the first week staying only on Koh Samui, the new rules allow travel to Koh Phangan and Koh Tao to occur almost immediately.

The newly revised scheme requires tourists to travel through Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to Koh Samui and on arrival in Bangkok travellers must download the Mor Chana app as well as the Samui Health Pass app. Then upon arrival at Samui Airport, an RT-PCR test will be administered.

Arriving international travellers can then travel with a Samui+ licensed transport option from the airport to their SHA+ certified hotel. They must stay in their hotel room until the results of the RT-PCR test comes back negative.

After that though, the revised Samui Plus program is much more free than the original plans. Travellers can then travel freely around Koh Samui, as well as Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

Only certain piers are approved for travel though – in Samui the Lomprayah pier in Maenam is oddly the only major pier approved, along with the Phu Yai Non Pier and the Buri Rasa private pier. Koh Phangan uses the main pier on the island at Thong Sala and Koh Tao uses the main Mae Haad Pier. Popular Angthong excursion trips can go only from Nathon Pier in Samui.

There are still some other restrictions for travellers in the Samui Plus program. All travellers must stay only in SHA+ accommodations (with a maximum of 3 changes during the 7 days) and keep the Mor Chana and Samui Health Pass apps active for their entire stay.

A second RT-PCR test is required on the 6th or 7th day and can be taken at Central Festival in Samui or Koh Phangan Hospital and Koh Tao Hospital. If those test results come back negative, travellers can continue their travels throughout Thailand.

Anyone travelling less than 7 nights must depart from the Koh Samui Airport only; travellers are not allowed to travel to other airports to depart Thailand before the 7 days. Like other programmes, only fully vaccinated international travellers qualify for the Samui Plus scheme.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on