Sandbox travellers can new enter via Krabi and Phang Nga

Krabi and Phang Nga provinces have launched their reopening programmes on October 1, welcoming international travellers into Thailand, and joining the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programmes. In a series of press releases yesterday evening, the Tourism Authority of Thailand outlined revisions to entry options into Thailand and explained the rules of the new Sandboxes launched yesterday.

KRABI

In the province of Krabi, their Sandbox programme opens Railay Beach, Koh Phi Phi, and Ko Ngai to international tourists. Visitors arriving into Thailand using the Krabi Sandbox plan would be required to stay in one of these 3 designated areas for a 7-day duration before being allowed to travel freely throughout Thailand.

During the 7 days, travellers can go anywhere freely in the Blue Zone Free Travel in the 3 reopened areas. From November 1, the rest of Krabi province will be opened for international travellers to stay in for the 7-day arrival period.

PHANG NGA

Similar to Krabi, Phang Nga province will first open Khao Lak and Ko Yao to international travellers for their 7-day arrival period. During the week, travellers can explore freely in Khao Lak and Ko Yao in places designated as Blue Zone Free Travel areas.

Also like Krabi, the rest of Phang Nga province is scheduled to open up on November 1, after which international travellers can spend their 7 days anywhere in the province, not just Khao Lak and Ko Yao.

BOTH SANDBOXES

For both the Krabi and Phang Nga reopening, an RT-PCR test will be given upon arrival and a second test will be administered at the end of the 7 day period to confirm Covid-19 negative status. After the second negative test, travellers will receive a release form clearing them to continue their travel across Thailand.

Arrivals must meet the standard entry requirements like full vaccination, a Certificate of Entry, a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test within 3 days of arrival date, a Covid-19 insurance policy, and an approved hotel confirmation.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom, 2

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

