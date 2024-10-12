Samut Prakan factory worker injured in knife fight after drinks

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A factory worker and his friends engaged in a drinking session that turned violent, resulting in one man severely injured. The altercation escalated from a verbal spat to a knife fight yesterday evening, October 11, in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan.

Police responded to a reported altercation around 9pm. The incident occurred within Soi Ruamjai on Theparak Road, kilometre 19, in Bang Chalong subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan. Upon arrival, the police and Bang Phli rescue team found 40 year old Worawut with a large open wound on his head, inflicted by a sharp blade. Due to excessive bleeding, he was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

At the scene, investigators discovered numerous bottles of alcohol on a table next to a snooker table, along with a trail of blood leading down the road. Nearby, they found a bloodstained sword approximately 50 centimetres long, lying in the grass beside a wall.

Worawut explained that he and several colleagues from the same factory department had gathered to drink after work. As the night progressed, the conversation soured, leading to a heated argument. Initially, the confrontation involved only punches, but the situation quickly escalated when the other party brandished a knife and a sword, attacking Worawut and causing the head injury.

“We were just drinking and chatting when suddenly, the conversation turned ugly. At first, we were just throwing punches, but then he pulled out a knife and a sword. I tried to grab the knife from him, which resulted in him getting cuts on his fingers.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the exact sequence of events and any potential charges that may arise from the altercation, reported KhaoSod.

Further updates on Worawut’s condition and any legal proceedings will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

