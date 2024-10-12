Former politician caught with meth in underwear in South Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A former local politician was arrested at a checkpoint after attempting to hide methamphetamine (meth) in his underwear. A subsequent search of his home revealed a firearm. Local police set up the checkpoint to maintain order.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sawat Niyomdecha of Koh Thuat Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat, in coordination with local administrative officials, established the checkpoint in Village 6, Koh Thuat subdistrict, Pak Phanang district. Every vehicle passing through the area was subjected to inspection.

During the operation, a man riding a motorcycle displayed suspicious behaviour, prompting officials to stop and search him. As the search commenced, the man was observed quickly reaching into his trouser pocket and stuffing something into the back of his underwear. The officers’ keen observation led to the discovery of a packet containing 100 meth pills hidden in the man’s buttocks.

The suspect, identified as 50 year old Somchai, a former high-ranking politician of a subdistrict administrative organisation in Pak Phanang, confessed that the drugs were his. Upon further investigation at Koh Thuat Police Station, officers conducted a urine test, which returned positive for drug use, indicated by a purple-coloured sample.

Following the arrest, officers escorted Somchai to his residence in Village 5, Pa Rakam subdistrict, Pak Phanang district. The search of his home yielded a homemade long-barrelled firearm along with five rounds of ammunition. Police seized the weapon and ammunition as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

