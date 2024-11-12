Forestry officer arrested after armed robbery in Sakon Nakhon

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

An arrest warrant is targeting a forestry police officer following an armed robbery at a forest conservation unit in Sakon Nakhon province. On Saturday, a group of men attacked the Warit-Panna forest protection unit, making off with 19 phayung logs, also known as Siamese rosewood and two firearms. The logs are valued at approximately 800,000 baht.

Surachai Achalaboon, Director-General of the Royal Forestry Department (RFD), revealed that the suspect is Police Sergeant Theptawan Suriyamart from the Srithat forest unit in Udon Thani province.

“The 6th forestry management office in Udon Thani has dismissed Pol. Sgt. Theptawan from service.”

Theptawan faces multiple serious charges, including collusion in theft, armed intrusion, physical assault, violence or threats of violence, property damage, illegal detention, and illegal possession of firearms in public spaces.

The robbery at the forest unit in Kud Takab subdistrict, Waritchaphum district, involved at least five men, according to the investigation. Three forestry officials were assaulted and restrained during the incident.

“The thieves made off with 19 phayung logs and two guns.”

The aftermath of the incident saw Sakon Nakhon governor Chusak Rooying, along with local officials, inspecting the crime scene at the Warich-Panna forest protection unit yesterday, November 11, to assess the situation and coordinate further actions, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: Armed gang steals rosewood logs, attacks officers

A coordinated nighttime attack on a forestry protection unit in Nakhon Phanom province resulted in the theft of valuable Siam rosewood and weapons, with officials suggesting the raid was carefully planned by a gang familiar with the location. The incident occurred yesterday, November 10, shortly after midnight in Ban Kut Takab, Waritchaphum district, when five masked men in black clothing launched a synchronised assault on multiple locations. The attackers first targeted forest officer Sarayut at his residence, forcing entry before restraining and assaulting him. They seized his mobile phone and service weapon. Simultaneously, other members of the gang struck a nearby house occupied by forest protection officer Bunluesak and his wife Patpimon, an administrative officer. Using similar methods, the attackers bound the couple and stole two phones, a shotgun, and ammunition. While holding the officials captive, the gang used a pickup truck to remove 19 logs of Siam rosewood, valued at 825,000 baht. The entire operation, which included the gang disabling three security cameras, took approximately 30 minutes before the perpetrators escaped toward Phang Khon district. The stolen timber had been in official custody since 2011. Notably, this incident follows a similar theft of 18 rosewood logs on September 8, coinciding with scheduled court testimony by the forestry officers. Regional police investigators, who have joined the case, are examining the attackers’ apparent intimate knowledge of the facility, including the location of CCTV cameras and escape routes. While police say they have identified potential suspects, they are waiting to gather sufficient evidence before seeking arrest warrants. Law enforcement is investigating possible connections between the perpetrators and individuals with previous access to the forestry unit, given the precise nature of the operation, reported The Nation.