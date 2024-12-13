Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A devastating accident in Phatthalung province claimed the life of a 47 year old father who was hurrying home on his motorcycle with bread for his children. The incident occurred when he collided with the back of a pickup truck loaded with rubberwood logs.

Suphat Khunnui, a deputy inspector at Mueang Phatthalung Police Station, was alerted to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at 9.45pm yesterday, December 12.

The accident took place on the Asian Highway between Phatthalung and Hat Yai, in Village 7, Tha Khae subdistrict, Mueang district, Phatthalung province. Emergency services from Phatthalung were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a Honda Scoopy motorcycle with licence plate 1 กฉ7595 Phatthalung, severely damaged at the front. Nearby, they discovered the body of 47 year old Watcharabul Huantham with a significant head wound.

A short distance away, an old Toyota pickup truck with a broken rear right tyre was parked on the roadside. It was loaded with rubberwood logs and bore the registration number บท7398 Krabi.

Investigations revealed that the deceased had been returning home after work at a local factory in Mueang district. He had stopped to buy bread for his children, who were waiting at home. Tragically, he did not notice the stationary pickup truck on the roadside and collided with its rear.

Engine problems

The driver of the pickup, 32 year old Jae Lae, reported that as he was driving back to his accommodation, approximately 3 kilometres from the accident scene, his vehicle started to jerk as if the engine was about to stall.

He decided to pull over to the roadside. Just as he opened the door to exit the vehicle, the motorcycle crashed into the back of the pickup, causing the rider to be thrown into the middle of the road.

“It is noteworthy that the streetlights at the accident spot were out, causing inadequate visibility. Coupled with the possibility that the motorcycle was travelling at a high speed, despite efforts to avoid the collision, it was unavoidable.”

The impact was so severe that the motorcyclist’s head struck the iron railing of the pickup truck, leading to his immediate death. Police officials mentioned that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the precise cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

