Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 15:29, 13 December 2024| Updated: 15:29, 13 December 2024
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

A Thai man called for a further investigation into the death of his mother, who passed away 10 days after receiving unlicensed chiropractic treatment in the Isaan province of Roi Et.

The man, Kawin Mahuakhao, shared the story of his mother, Somsi Mahuakhao, with the Facebook news page Big Kren to seek clarification on the real cause of her death. He believes the chiropractic treatment she underwent 10 days before her death contributed to her fatal condition.

Kawin explained that his mother had been experiencing pain and stress due to family issues. He and other family members tried their best to reduce her stress and avoid causing her additional worry.

However, Kawin and his mother frequently argued about her superstitious beliefs. She often sought advice from a fortune teller, who instructed her to perform various rituals. These rituals cost her tens of thousands of baht.

On January 7 last year, Somsi was admitted to the hospital with chest tightness, pain in her left side, and dizziness. The doctor concluded that she was experiencing a panic episode and advised the family to help reduce her stress levels.

On January 10, Somsi met her fortune teller and participated in a merit-making ceremony in Roi Et. Kawin said he usually discouraged his mother from travelling far from home for such activities, but this time he decided not to intervene, fearing it might upset her further.

Thai woman dies 10 days after chiropractic treatment
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Later, Somsi shared a video of her chiropractic treatment with her son. She mentioned that her fortune teller recommended the treatment. The video showed an elderly chiropractic practitioner and his team tying cloths around Somsi’s legs and neck before forcefully pulling her limbs.

Ten days after undergoing the chiropractic treatment, Somsi passed away. The doctor revealed that she died from a fractured artery. Kawin said he initially did not suspect the treatment was the cause of her death.

alleged fatal chiropractic treatment
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

However, after learning about a Thai singer who recently died following a massage, he began to suspect a link between the chiropractic treatment and his mother’s death.

Kawin added that the chiropractic practitioner did not hold any professional certification or operating licence.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

