Grave mistake: 2 million meth pills found buried in cemetery bust

Nearly 2 million methamphetamine pills were discovered hidden in a cemetery by the Mekong River in Nong Khai province during a military raid on a drug trafficking operation. The raid led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of the narcotics.

At 4am yesterday, April 2, military personnel from the Surasak Montri Task Force, led by Ranger Company 2104, conducted a surveillance operation around the footpath behind the cemetery in Ban Woen, Mueang subdistrict, Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai province.

During the operation, officers observed three suspicious people approaching a designated drug drop-off point by the riverbank, retrieving sacks, and placing them on the footpath.

Shortly after, a vehicle arrived at the back of Ban Woen cemetery. As the officers moved to intercept, the suspects took advantage of the darkness to flee, with one driving the vehicle away.

The officers pursued and managed to apprehend one of the suspects. Upon further inspection of the area, the team discovered seven sacks containing approximately 1,882,000 methamphetamine pills.

Police, including the Phon Phisai Naval Unit, Phon Phisai Police, local administration, Border Patrol Police Company 245, and Nong Khai Marine Police, collaborated to seize the drugs.

The detained suspect confessed to receiving the narcotics from across the border, where they were left at the riverbank meeting point. He and the two accomplices intended to transport the drugs further inland for distribution but were intercepted by the military team.

The confiscated drugs were taken to Ranger Company 2104 for verification before being handed over to Phon Phisai Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

