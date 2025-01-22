Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
197 1 minute read
Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl
Photo by Arisa Chattasa via Unsplash

A high school teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a 13 year old girl in the art classroom of a school in the northern province of Phitsanulok over several months.

The parents of the 13 year old victim filed a complaint against the male teacher at Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station and later shared details of the case with DailyNews yesterday. They wanted to put pressure on the Ministry of Education to take swift action.

Advertisements

The parents explained that the sexual assault had been ongoing from the beginning of July until June of last year. The teacher initially touched the girl’s breasts and genitalia after school finished at about 4.30pm. He continued to touch her inappropriately until June, when he raped her.

The girl eventually told her parents, leading to legal action and the teacher was summoned for questioning in November last year and denied all allegations. The teacher initially faced charges including:

Related Articles
  • Section 319 of the Criminal Law: abducting a minor under the age of 15 from her parents or guardians. The penalty for this offence is imprisonment for two to 10 years and a fine ranging from 40,000 to 200,000 baht.
  • Section 279 of the Criminal Law: sexually assaulting a minor under 13 years old. The penalty is imprisonment from one to ten years, a fine from 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both.

The teacher is currently in police custody, awaiting the next court hearing. The parents were worried that the case would be dropped, as had previous complaints against this teacher, so they shared the case with the media.

The parents wanted officials from the Education Ministry to intervene, as they did not trust the school’s executive board or the provincial education officials.

Thai student raped by teacher in classroom
Photo by Weichao Deng via Unsplash

According to the parents, their daughter was not the first victim of sexual assault at this school. Eight other schoolgirls had previously filed complaints against another teacher at the school for similar incidents. Unfortunately, these cases made no progress.

Advertisements

The Phitsanulok Provincial Education director and the secretary-general of the Private Education Commission Office assured DailyNews that they would handle the case fairly and ensure justice for all parties. The officials also promised to visit the school soon to investigate the matter themselves.

Latest Thailand News
New Thai Law lets LGBTQ+ couples sue for adultery compensation Bangkok News

New Thai Law lets LGBTQ+ couples sue for adultery compensation

2 hours ago
Thai driver released on 600,000 baht bail after killing motorcyclist Bangkok News

Thai driver released on 600,000 baht bail after killing motorcyclist

2 hours ago
Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up Crime News

Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up

3 hours ago
Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen Crime News

Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen

3 hours ago
Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations Bangkok News

Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations

3 hours ago
Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai Northern Thailand News

Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai

4 hours ago
Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl Crime News

Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl

4 hours ago
Thai woman and daughter flee after death threat by mentally ill man Crime News

Thai woman and daughter flee after death threat by mentally ill man

4 hours ago
Russian tourist shot with rubber bullet in Phuket knife drama Crime News

Russian tourist shot with rubber bullet in Phuket knife drama

4 hours ago
Thai pickup driver assaults university student over roundabout dispute Crime News

Thai pickup driver assaults university student over roundabout dispute

5 hours ago
Bangkok: Blind woman sexually harassed by cousin seeks help Bangkok News

Bangkok: Blind woman sexually harassed by cousin seeks help

5 hours ago
FazWaz assumes control of Lifull Connect for Thai global real estate leadership and innovation Hot News

FazWaz assumes control of Lifull Connect for Thai global real estate leadership and innovation

5 hours ago
How TrustFinance is leading financial transparency in 2025 Finance

How TrustFinance is leading financial transparency in 2025

5 hours ago
Thai ex-police sues vendor for reneging 6 million baht lottery deal Crime News

Thai ex-police sues vendor for reneging 6 million baht lottery deal

5 hours ago
Frenchman detained in Thailand for explicit video scandal Bangkok News

Frenchman detained in Thailand for explicit video scandal

5 hours ago
Thai Airways: Ministry’s bid for more administrators rejected Aviation News

Thai Airways: Ministry’s bid for more administrators rejected

6 hours ago
Thailand tops as dream destination for Southeast Asian travellers Business News

Thailand tops as dream destination for Southeast Asian travellers

6 hours ago
Brunei tourist scammed of 80k baht at Thai floating market Crime News

Brunei tourist scammed of 80k baht at Thai floating market

6 hours ago
Irrawaddy dolphin to be returned to natural habitat in Prachin Buri Thailand News

Irrawaddy dolphin to be returned to natural habitat in Prachin Buri

6 hours ago
Thai police deny plan to deport 48 Uyghur men to China China News

Thai police deny plan to deport 48 Uyghur men to China

7 hours ago
Garbage truck tragedy in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead Road deaths

Garbage truck tragedy in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead

7 hours ago
Thai government sets 50-day deadline for casino bill review Politics News

Thai government sets 50-day deadline for casino bill review

7 hours ago
Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand Crime News

Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand

8 hours ago
Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri Thailand News

Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri

8 hours ago
Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers Crime News

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

8 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
197 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up

Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up

3 hours ago
Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen

Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen

3 hours ago
Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations

Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations

3 hours ago
Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai

Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai

4 hours ago