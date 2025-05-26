Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

Yesterday, May 25, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra dismissed claims that her recent visits to the United Kingdom and Monaco were privately motivated and funded by taxpayer money.

Speaking at Wing 6 of the Royal Thai Air Force Base in Don Mueang, Bangkok, the 37 year old premier clarified that the trips were not personal holidays. She also addressed an online photo showing her with former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, stating it was taken years ago and not during this trip.

Paetongtarn also responded with humour to speculation over her hairstyle in the photo, which social media users compared with her current look.

“Does parting my hair the same way every time prove anything? Luckily, I haven’t had nose surgery, then people would really jump to conclusions.”

She confirmed that she did not meet Yingluck during the trip but admitted the two remained in contact following the recent Supreme Administrative Court ruling ordering Yingluck to pay damages linked to the controversial rice-pledging scheme.

“Of course, we talk, especially in situations like this. We support each other.”

The Bangkok-born prime minister also commented on her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, who is scheduled to appear before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on June 13 regarding his medical stay at the Police General Hospital.

“I don’t know whether he’ll attend in person, but I believe there shouldn’t be any obstacles.”

When asked whether Thaksin had left Thailand, she denied the rumours.

“He’s still here. He called me just after I got back from Monaco. He’s still at Chan Song La residence, hasn’t gone anywhere.”

Paetongtarn also refuted claims that her UK visit was part of a plan to assist Thaksin’s escape. Despite the swirl of controversy, the premier said the drama has not distracted her from work, reported The Nation.

“Not at all. None of this is true, so it doesn’t affect me. I’m focused on working hard. Right now, I’m just a bit jet-lagged and a little tired, but I’ll be boarding another flight soon.”

In a closing statement, Paetongtarn added that she’s always willing to clarify issues raised by the public.

“If people aren’t comfortable with something and I can explain it, I’d be happy to. And if I can’t answer right away, I’ll find the information.”