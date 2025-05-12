Corrections Department denies plan to challenge Thai doctors’ disciplinary action

No move to reverse Medical Council's decision on Thaksin's doctors following his hospitalisation

Ryan Turner26 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
Thaksin during his hospitalisation in 2024 | Photo via Bangkok Post

The Department of Corrections refuted claims yesterday, May 11, that it intended to seek a court order to overturn a decision by the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) regarding disciplinary action against three doctors linked to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s contentious hospitalisation.

The department clarified that it had only become aware of the MCT’s decision through media outlets and noted that this decision would require approval from the public health minister. It emphasised that it had not taken any independent steps, expressing concern that media reports might lead to public misunderstandings.

The department also highlighted that medical staff under its supervision are obliged to comply with MCT regulations and uphold professional ethics.

On May 8, Professor Doctor Prasit Watanapa, Vice President of the MCT, announced that the council had decided to discipline three doctors due to Thaksin’s prolonged stay at Police General Hospital. One doctor received a formal warning, while two others faced suspension of their medical licences for submitting inaccurate medical information and documents.

Outside Police General Hospital | Photo via Khaosod/Addison Jittasevi

This decision is to be sent to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who acts as the president of the MCT’s special committee, for further review and final approval, as stated by Professor Doctor Prasit.

The MCT’s actions followed closely after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions initiated an investigation into allegations concerning the inadequate enforcement of Thaksin’s prison sentence.

The former prime minister’s six-month stay at the hospital for unspecified health problems, until his parole in February last year, raised public suspicions of preferential treatment.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 13, as reported by Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Thailand’s Appeal Court has confirmed the Criminal Court’s decision to deny former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra‘s request to travel to Qatar, as reported by former senator Somchai Swangkarn.

The rejection was reportedly based on two grounds: the lack of a confirmed meeting between Thaksin and US President Donald Trump in Qatar, and the proximity of the proposed travel dates to a June 13 hearing concerning Thaksin’s stay at the Police General Hospital.

