From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

Nearly 2,000 runners fell victim to a scam mini-marathon at Suan Luang Rama IX Public Park in Bangkok. The total amount of financial loss remains under investigation.

Several runners took to social media yesterday, May 25, to condemn the organiser of the mini-marathon, Run for Destination 2025. Around 1,800 runners arrived at the venue only to find an eerily quiet park.

Participants expected numerous food and beverage stalls, vibrant decorations, and a cheerful atmosphere, as typically experienced at such events. However, they encountered only an entrance banner displaying the wrong date and a woman claiming to be a member of the organising team.

The organiser reportedly urged each runner to begin the race, but attendees realised they were scammed. They attempted to retrieve their registration fees, which ranged from 450 to 2,000 baht, but the organiser refused to offer any compensation.

One runner alleged that the organiser said, “I have only 1,300 baht in cash now and can only give 10 baht each if you all want.”

The health-themed event quickly descended into chaos, prompting officers from Prawet Police Station to intervene. Police escorted the organiser away in a police vehicle and promised to question her to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Some runners told Thai PBS that the event was widely promoted in online running communities. The organiser promised multiple gifts to participants, such as running shirts, backpacks, trainers, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds.

Cash prizes were also advertised. According to the event’s official Facebook page, the overall running competition winner would receive 10,000 baht in cash.

Many participants said they trusted the event due to the apparent involvement of well-known sponsors, including the popular restaurant chain MK.

It was not only runners who were deceived, but sponsors and an outsourced service provider were also victims. Panitsara, the owner of the outsourcing company, told Thai PBS that she provided 63 staff members at 500 baht each to hand out water and guide runners along the course.

Panitsara said she and her staff were confused upon arrival, as the venue clearly did not resemble a legitimate mini-marathon event for 1,800 runners.

She revealed that she was initially hired for the event on January 26, but it was later postponed to May 25. Although she received the agreed payment, the organisers had yet to reimburse her for additional expenses such as extra rubbish bags.

Panitsara added that she was also invited to produce and sell running shirts, under an agreement that she would receive 5% of the earnings. She sold shirts totalling 65,000 baht, transferred 60,000 baht to the organisers, and kept 5,000 baht as her share.

Shockingly, on the day of the event, she discovered that the organiser had filed a lawsuit against her for alleged fraud relating to the shirt sales.

MK restaurant also stepped forward to clarify that the company was not involved in organising or cancelling the event. The company only partially supported the budget to the event organiser as requested. The company is now planning to take legal action against the organiser as well.

Today, May 26, a medal-making shop shared with the news Facebook page Drama-addict that the event organiser failed to pay more than 10,000 baht for 300 medals.

Another news page, Big Kren, reported that the company behind the event had only been registered a few months before the scam.

Approximately 70 runners have filed official complaints at Prawet Police Station. The event organiser and other suspects are currently being questioned. As of now, no legal charges have been filed.