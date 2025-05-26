From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

Participants arrived to chaos, confusion, and single organiser with no answers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
89 2 minutes read
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Nearly 2,000 runners fell victim to a scam mini-marathon at Suan Luang Rama IX Public Park in Bangkok. The total amount of financial loss remains under investigation.

Several runners took to social media yesterday, May 25, to condemn the organiser of the mini-marathon, Run for Destination 2025. Around 1,800 runners arrived at the venue only to find an eerily quiet park.

Participants expected numerous food and beverage stalls, vibrant decorations, and a cheerful atmosphere, as typically experienced at such events. However, they encountered only an entrance banner displaying the wrong date and a woman claiming to be a member of the organising team.

The organiser reportedly urged each runner to begin the race, but attendees realised they were scammed. They attempted to retrieve their registration fees, which ranged from 450 to 2,000 baht, but the organiser refused to offer any compensation.

Related Articles

One runner alleged that the organiser said, “I have only 1,300 baht in cash now and can only give 10 baht each if you all want.”

Scam marathon event Bangkok
A woman wearing a black T-shirt and talking on her mobile phone was reported to be a member of the organising team. | Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

The health-themed event quickly descended into chaos, prompting officers from Prawet Police Station to intervene. Police escorted the organiser away in a police vehicle and promised to question her to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Some runners told Thai PBS that the event was widely promoted in online running communities. The organiser promised multiple gifts to participants, such as running shirts, backpacks, trainers, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds.

Cash prizes were also advertised. According to the event’s official Facebook page, the overall running competition winner would receive 10,000 baht in cash.

Runners scammed by marathon event organiser
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Many participants said they trusted the event due to the apparent involvement of well-known sponsors, including the popular restaurant chain MK.

It was not only runners who were deceived, but sponsors and an outsourced service provider were also victims. Panitsara, the owner of the outsourcing company, told Thai PBS that she provided 63 staff members at 500 baht each to hand out water and guide runners along the course.

Panitsara said she and her staff were confused upon arrival, as the venue clearly did not resemble a legitimate mini-marathon event for 1,800 runners.

She revealed that she was initially hired for the event on January 26, but it was later postponed to May 25. Although she received the agreed payment, the organisers had yet to reimburse her for additional expenses such as extra rubbish bags.

Running event promised huge gift turns to be scam
Some gifts promised by the organiser | Photo via Facebook/ Run Destination

Panitsara added that she was also invited to produce and sell running shirts, under an agreement that she would receive 5% of the earnings. She sold shirts totalling 65,000 baht, transferred 60,000 baht to the organisers, and kept 5,000 baht as her share.

Shockingly, on the day of the event, she discovered that the organiser had filed a lawsuit against her for alleged fraud relating to the shirt sales.

MK restaurant also stepped forward to clarify that the company was not involved in organising or cancelling the event. The company only partially supported the budget to the event organiser as requested. The company is now planning to take legal action against the organiser as well.

Runners fell victim to scam running event
Some of the victims visited Prawet Police Station. | Photo via MGR Online

Today, May 26, a medal-making shop shared with the news Facebook page Drama-addict that the event organiser failed to pay more than 10,000 baht for 300 medals.

Another news page, Big Kren, reported that the company behind the event had only been registered a few months before the scam.

Approximately 70 runners have filed official complaints at Prawet Police Station. The event organiser and other suspects are currently being questioned. As of now, no legal charges have been filed.

Latest Thailand News
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

41 seconds ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

22 minutes ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

49 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

1 hour ago
Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise Koh Samui Travel

Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise

1 hour ago
2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing Thailand News

2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing

2 hours ago
Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project Bangkok News

Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

2 hours ago
11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand&#8217;s Pathum Thani market Crime News

11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand’s Pathum Thani market

2 hours ago
Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop Pattaya News

Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

2 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok&#8217;s Khlong Toei Bangkok News

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

3 hours ago
Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative Thailand News

Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative

3 hours ago
Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant

4 hours ago
Myanmar man&#8217;s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident Phuket News

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

4 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing Bangkok News

Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

4 hours ago
Saleswoman&#8217;s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya Pattaya News

Saleswoman’s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM&#8217;s father&#8217;s influence Thailand News

Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM’s father’s influence

5 hours ago
Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid Crime News

Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

5 hours ago
Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector Phuket News

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

5 hours ago
No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored Northern Thailand News

No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car Crime News

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

5 hours ago
Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

5 hours ago
Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash Road deaths

Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

5 hours ago
Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend&#8217;s home Thailand News

Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend’s home

6 hours ago
Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation Road deaths

Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
89 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok&#8217;s Khlong Toei

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

3 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

4 hours ago
Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

5 hours ago
Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend&#8217;s home

Thai man dies in failed bomb attack on ex-girlfriend’s home

6 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x