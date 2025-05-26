Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

A tragic incident occurred when a large tree fell onto a pickup truck, resulting in the deaths of a married couple, while their teenage daughter survived with minor injuries. The family was en route to visit a relative in a hospital when the tree collapsed during a stint of heavy rain.

Today, May 26, police from Mueang Kham Soi district in Mukdahan province received reports from locals about a fatal accident, which took place on a road connecting Ban Nong Nok Kian and Chokchai subdistricts. Upon notification, emergency services promptly arrived at the scene.

At the site, a white Toyota was found severely damaged. The passenger compartment was crushed, and the windows shattered. Inside the vehicle, 54 year old Supot, the father, was found deceased, along with his wife, 49 year old Thonglek, who was seated beside him.

The couple’s 16 year old daughter, who was seated in the rear cab, sustained only minor injuries. Emergency teams used hydraulic equipment to extract the bodies and the injured girl from the wreckage, transporting them to Mueang Kham Soi Hospital.

Additionally, the fallen tree was cleared from the road to prevent further accidents.

Investigations revealed that the family had left their home to visit a sick relative at the hospital when, unexpectedly, the tree fell and struck the front of the vehicle, causing the deaths of Supot and Thonglek.

Their daughter was taken to the hospital for treatment. A witness, who was the first to arrive at the scene, recounted seeing the tree collapse onto the pickup and immediately contacted rescue services for assistance.

Officials suspect the tree fell due to continuous overnight rain, which softened the soil, making it unable to support the weight of the large tree, resulting in it plunging onto the passing vehicle, reported KhaoSod.