Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner7 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
58 1 minute read
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives
Pickup truck damaged by falling tree | Photo via KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred when a large tree fell onto a pickup truck, resulting in the deaths of a married couple, while their teenage daughter survived with minor injuries. The family was en route to visit a relative in a hospital when the tree collapsed during a stint of heavy rain.

Today, May 26, police from Mueang Kham Soi district in Mukdahan province received reports from locals about a fatal accident, which took place on a road connecting Ban Nong Nok Kian and Chokchai subdistricts. Upon notification, emergency services promptly arrived at the scene.

At the site, a white Toyota was found severely damaged. The passenger compartment was crushed, and the windows shattered. Inside the vehicle, 54 year old Supot, the father, was found deceased, along with his wife, 49 year old Thonglek, who was seated beside him.

The couple’s 16 year old daughter, who was seated in the rear cab, sustained only minor injuries. Emergency teams used hydraulic equipment to extract the bodies and the injured girl from the wreckage, transporting them to Mueang Kham Soi Hospital.

Related Articles
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives | News by Thaiger
Efforts to rescue the couple’s teenage daughter | Photo via KhaoSod

Additionally, the fallen tree was cleared from the road to prevent further accidents.

Investigations revealed that the family had left their home to visit a sick relative at the hospital when, unexpectedly, the tree fell and struck the front of the vehicle, causing the deaths of Supot and Thonglek.

Their daughter was taken to the hospital for treatment. A witness, who was the first to arrive at the scene, recounted seeing the tree collapse onto the pickup and immediately contacted rescue services for assistance.

Officials suspect the tree fell due to continuous overnight rain, which softened the soil, making it unable to support the weight of the large tree, resulting in it plunging onto the passing vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft Pattaya News

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

4 seconds ago
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives Thailand News

Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

7 minutes ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

40 minutes ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

1 hour ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Pattaya overpass

2 hours ago
Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise Koh Samui Travel

Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise

2 hours ago
2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing Thailand News

2 British tourists expose Chiang Mai monk for inappropriate kissing

2 hours ago
Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project Bangkok News

Bangkok shakes hands with Google to launch AI traffic project

3 hours ago
11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand&#8217;s Pathum Thani market Crime News

11 tonnes of smuggled avocados seized in Thailand’s Pathum Thani market

3 hours ago
Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop Pattaya News

Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

3 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok&#8217;s Khlong Toei Bangkok News

Fatal motorcycle taxi driver stabbing in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei

3 hours ago
Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative Thailand News

Muay Thai coaches in Japan certified for soft power initiative

3 hours ago
Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

Overturned LPG truck causes road closure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

4 hours ago
Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Chinese tourist stabbed in drunken altercation at Pattaya restaurant

5 hours ago
Myanmar man&#8217;s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident Phuket News

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

5 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing Bangkok News

Bangkok driver rams into motorcyclist for stopping at zebra crossing

5 hours ago
Saleswoman&#8217;s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya Pattaya News

Saleswoman’s false robbery claim leads to legal trouble in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM&#8217;s father&#8217;s influence Thailand News

Former Thai protest leaders unite against PM’s father’s influence

5 hours ago
Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid Crime News

Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

5 hours ago
Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector Phuket News

Thailand integrates AI to transform tourism sector

5 hours ago
No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored Northern Thailand News

No arsenic in Thai tap water but surface water monitored

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car Crime News

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

6 hours ago
Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend Pattaya News

Pattaya woman fakes robbery to hide loss from foreign boyfriend

6 hours ago
Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash Road deaths

Young woman dies in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner7 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

6 days ago
Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport

Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport

6 days ago
Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

1 week ago
Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x