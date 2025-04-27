Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A recent road rage incident on Phetkasem Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan province resulted in a 29 year old man being seriously injured after an altercation between two drivers led to gunshots being fired.

Police Lieutenant Panom Hongthong from the Khlong Wan Police Station was notified of the shooting at approximately 3am, today, April 27. The incident took place in the Mueang district, where a truck driver was shot.

The injured man was quickly transported by a fellow truck driver to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital due to severe injuries. Police, along with rescue personnel from Sawang Prachuap Thammasathan Foundation, rushed to the scene to investigate further.

Upon arrival, police encountered a group of distressed truck drivers who witnessed the incident. Investigators found five 11mm bullet casings at the scene. The evidence was collected for fingerprint analysis.

The injured man was identified as 29 year old Amphon. He sustained a gunshot wound to his flank, near the waist, and was in serious condition.

Wutthi, a 34 year old truck driver and witness to the incident, explained that he and his injured colleague were transporting energy drinks from Ayutthaya to Hat Yai, Songkhla. While at an intersection in Prachuap Khiri Khan, a bronze-gold Toyota Vios cut in front of their truck.

Wutthi pursued the car, eventually cutting in front of it and turning on his hazard lights to prompt the driver to stop. He and his friend approached the Vios driver to confront him.

The Vios driver then brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing. A bullet narrowly missed Wutthi’s head, knocking off his hat.

Due to his friend’s larger build, he was unable to escape quickly and was shot in the back, with the bullet lodging in his chest. The injured friend urged Wutthi to take him to the hospital, where he was admitted in urgent condition, reported KhaoSod.