Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner29 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2025
63 1 minute read
Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Photo via KhaoSod

A recent road rage incident on Phetkasem Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan province resulted in a 29 year old man being seriously injured after an altercation between two drivers led to gunshots being fired.

Police Lieutenant Panom Hongthong from the Khlong Wan Police Station was notified of the shooting at approximately 3am, today, April 27. The incident took place in the Mueang district, where a truck driver was shot.

The injured man was quickly transported by a fellow truck driver to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital due to severe injuries. Police, along with rescue personnel from Sawang Prachuap Thammasathan Foundation, rushed to the scene to investigate further.

Upon arrival, police encountered a group of distressed truck drivers who witnessed the incident. Investigators found five 11mm bullet casings at the scene. The evidence was collected for fingerprint analysis.

Related Articles
Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan | News by Thaiger
Bullet casings at the crime scene | Photo via KhaoSod

The injured man was identified as 29 year old Amphon. He sustained a gunshot wound to his flank, near the waist, and was in serious condition.

Wutthi, a 34 year old truck driver and witness to the incident, explained that he and his injured colleague were transporting energy drinks from Ayutthaya to Hat Yai, Songkhla. While at an intersection in Prachuap Khiri Khan, a bronze-gold Toyota Vios cut in front of their truck.

Wutthi pursued the car, eventually cutting in front of it and turning on his hazard lights to prompt the driver to stop. He and his friend approached the Vios driver to confront him.

The Vios driver then brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing. A bullet narrowly missed Wutthi’s head, knocking off his hat.

Due to his friend’s larger build, he was unable to escape quickly and was shot in the back, with the bullet lodging in his chest. The injured friend urged Wutthi to take him to the hospital, where he was admitted in urgent condition, reported KhaoSod.

Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system Thailand News

Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system

7 minutes ago
Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan Thailand News

Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan

29 minutes ago
Protest planned against SEC and land bridge projects in Thailand Bangkok News

Protest planned against SEC and land bridge projects in Thailand

52 minutes ago
Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi

1 hour ago
Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park Krabi News

Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature Thailand News

Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature

2 hours ago
Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand Thailand News

Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand

3 hours ago
SRT extends Thai-Chinese rail project by 201 days Thailand News

SRT extends Thai-Chinese rail project by 201 days

3 hours ago
Irishman critically injured in Pattaya motorcycle stabbing attack Pattaya News

Irishman critically injured in Pattaya motorcycle stabbing attack

4 hours ago
Fire engulfs Rangsit grassland, dangerously close to gas pipeline Thailand News

Fire engulfs Rangsit grassland, dangerously close to gas pipeline

4 hours ago
Democrat Party leader calls for change amidst crisis before anniversary Thailand News

Democrat Party leader calls for change amidst crisis before anniversary

5 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for murder of transgender in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for murder of transgender in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Summer storm looms: 56 provinces in Thailand to be hit Thailand Weather Updates

Summer storm looms: 56 provinces in Thailand to be hit

6 hours ago
Collapsed Bangkok building death toll rises to 60 Bangkok News

Collapsed Bangkok building death toll rises to 60

1 day ago
8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram&#8217;s Mun River, mother distraught Thailand News

8-year-old girl drowns in Buriram’s Mun River, mother distraught

1 day ago
Youths throw pétanque balls at boxing leader’s Chon Buri home Pattaya News

Youths throw pétanque balls at boxing leader’s Chon Buri home

1 day ago
Tourism in Mukdahan drops by 50% after Songkran festival Thailand News

Tourism in Mukdahan drops by 50% after Songkran festival

1 day ago
2 Thai men confess to killing dog for sun-dried meat in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

2 Thai men confess to killing dog for sun-dried meat in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Pattaya&#8217;s new drainage system ready for rainy season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new drainage system ready for rainy season

1 day ago
Phuket road rage leads to livestreamed assault, man arrested Phuket News

Phuket road rage leads to livestreamed assault, man arrested

1 day ago
Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Woman attacked near Sattahip beach, deranged suspect arrested Pattaya News

Woman attacked near Sattahip beach, deranged suspect arrested

1 day ago
Thai Airways partners with KMC to convert Boeing 777-300ERs Thailand News

Thai Airways partners with KMC to convert Boeing 777-300ERs

1 day ago
Thai-Australian police unite to combat transnational crime networks Thailand News

Thai-Australian police unite to combat transnational crime networks

1 day ago
Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner29 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2025
63 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

3 days ago
Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

3 days ago
Ratchaburi soldier surrenders after allegedly shooting wife

Ratchaburi soldier surrenders after allegedly shooting wife

6 days ago
Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat

Multiple locals injured in shooting during dinner in Narathiwat

6 days ago