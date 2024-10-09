Lamphun sets up command centre as water levels rise

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Lamphun is in full crisis mode as floodwaters surge from Chiang Mai, prompting emergency preparations. District chief Yutthapong Chaisorn revealed that a command centre has been established in the Mueang Lamphun district office to tackle the unfolding disaster.

While Lamphun is not typically flood-prone, Yutthapong warned that many households may be ill-prepared for the deluge, leaving residents stranded.

“Some households might not be well prepared and their occupants become marooned by the floodwater.”

The situation is dire, with 27 villages in seven subdistricts now declared disaster zones. Over 500 households have already been impacted by the rising waters, and rescue teams are rushing to evacuate residents, particularly the elderly. To combat the deluge, nearly 60 water pumps have been deployed across affected areas, with two large pumps expected from Bangkok.

The floodwaters, originating in Chiang Mai’s Sarapee district, have already submerged sections of Super Highway 11 and inundated several sub-districts, including U-Mong, Nong Chang Khuen, and Rim Ping, trapping numerous residents. The Lamphun Irrigation Department estimates it will take around 25 days to fully drain the water.

Yesterday evening, October 8, an update from the Lamphun and Chiang Mai Disaster Monitoring Section warned Mueang Nga residents to move their belongings to higher ground. With more water pouring into the Ping River, overflows are causing further devastation, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, severe floods in Chiang Mai from October 4 to 6 have devastated the local hotel industry, plunging occupancy rates by a staggering 30% and impacting 1,500 to 2,000 rooms across the province. La-iad Bungsrithong, a board advisor for the Thai Hotels Association, revealed that conditions are gradually improving.

In other news, a 90 year old grandmother was left stranded and in need of rescue in Chiang Mai after floodwaters surrounded her home. Her worried family coordinated with emergency services, who safely evacuated her, navigating dangerous conditions. Flooding continued in several areas of Mueang district, Chiang Mai, due to the overflow from the Ping River.