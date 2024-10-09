Rain check: Flash floods wreak havoc in Cha-am and Hua Hin

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Relentless downpours turned parts of Cha-am and Hua Hin into temporary lakes as heavy rain caused floods between 20 to 40 centimetres deep in both districts. Even sections of the busy Phetkasem Highway weren’t spared.

Starting at 4am, today, October 9, the rain battered the towns, flooding key areas. Cha-am’s municipal market and roads leading to the popular Cha-am Beach were submerged, leaving locals and tourists wading through murky water. In Hua Hin, the torrential rain hit a 2-kilometre stretch of the Phetkasem Highway but in a stroke of luck, the roads were dry by 10am as the water quickly drained away.

Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources, warned that this might just be the beginning.

“More heavy rain could cause further flooding in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, and southern provinces from Wednesday to Saturday.”

Surasee attributed the relentless showers to a monsoon trough over the upper south. And it’s not just these areas feeling the effects.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that 19 provinces across the country continue to battle floods. Among the hardest hit are Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, and Ubon Ratchathani.

As the rain continues to pour, travellers and locals alike are urged to stay alert, especially in flood-prone areas. With a grim forecast for the coming days, the floodwaters might rise again, bringing more disruption to Thailand’s southern and central regions, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued a warning to people living in 16 areas across seven districts of Bangkok that are at risk of flooding, advising them to move their valuables and belongings to higher ground.

In other news, a rescue operation in Chiang Mai’s Nong Phueng subdistrict ended in tragedy when a 71 year old woman, lost her life after a rescue boat capsized. The incident occurred as rescue teams attempted to evacuate three residents from a flooded house.