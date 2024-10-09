Tourists flee Pranburi Beach over mysterious needle-like creatures

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Tourists and locals alike were left stunned when Pranburi Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan was suddenly overrun by thousands of bizarre, transparent, needle-like creatures yesterday, October 8.

Stretching across a 5-kilometre section of the popular beach, from Khao Kaloke to the Pranburi River mouth, these strange intruders have set social media abuzz with curiosity—and concern.

Photos of the peculiar creatures quickly went viral, with marine experts weighing in. Many believe the creatures could be part of the Creseis species, a type of sea snail from the Pteropod order. The last time this species caused such a stir was back in 2021, when they invaded Ban Krut Beach, just a stone’s throw away.

Volunteer environmentalist Promsing Singhaseni revealed the eerie scene had even locals scratching their heads.

“A fisherman told me he hasn’t seen anything like this in decades.”

Meanwhile, kiteboarder Noey Varinya posted a now-viral clip, showing her carefully picking the creatures off her wetsuit after a session in the water.

“They’re also floating everywhere in the sea.”

The potential danger posed by these creatures has sparked concerns, especially for children.

“Parents need to keep an eye out,” kiteboarding instructor Atthawut Trinai advised. “These needle-like things can pierce the skin, and it’s best to stay out of the water until they disappear.”

While experts continue to investigate the sudden appearance of these creatures, beachgoers are being urged to stay cautious, and some are opting to steer clear of the water altogether, reported The Nation.

