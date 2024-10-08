Floods wreak havoc on Chiang Mai hotels occupancy rates

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Severe floods in Chiang Mai from October 4 to 6 have devastated the local hotel industry, plunging occupancy rates by a staggering 30% and impacting 1,500 to 2,000 rooms across the province.

La-iad Bungsrithong, a board advisor for the Thai Hotels Association (THA), revealed that conditions are gradually improving.

Advertisements

“Since Monday, many hotels in the affected areas have begun cleaning up as the floodwaters recede.”

The weekend deluge saw floodwaters surge rapidly, particularly affecting hotels on Changklan Road and alongside the Ping River. Despite this chaos, 2,000 hotel rooms on Nimmanhaemin Road and 1,500 in the old town area remained unscathed.

Before the floods, La-iad reported an impressive 75% occupancy rate, buoyed by the influx of tourists during China’s Golden Week holiday. However, cancellations from nearly all local guests, unable to navigate disrupted transport links, drastically changed the landscape.

“Hotels on the outskirts were forced to temporarily close, including seven five-star establishments on Changklan Road that relocated guests to unaffected areas. Some properties, especially those along the riverbank, may take up to two months to restore.”

Many smaller hotels in the Nimmanhaemin and old town areas have also felt the impact as flooded routes blocked access to the city centre.

Advertisements

While Chiang Mai International Airport continues to operate normally, the remaining visitors are predominantly foreigners whose travel plans were already set. Fortunately, La-iad indicated that five-star hotels are insulated from major losses due to insurance coverage, reported Bangkok Post.

“Tourism should bounce back within five to seven days, especially during the cool season.”

La-iad emphasised the need for government support in public sector recovery to help restore the local economy and tourism.

“There’s no need for deep discounts to attract local guests, the incident was temporary.”

In related news, a fire broke out in an electric car submerged in floodwaters at a residence in Chiang Mai, subsequently spreading to a nearby pickup truck and causing significant damage.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, which also led to damage to two additional vehicles.