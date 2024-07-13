Khon Kaen fatal collision leaves one dead

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A car accident on a road in Ban Phai, Khon Kaen, resulted in a fatal collision, with one man dead at the scene and efforts underway to locate his relatives. The crash involved a sedan spinning out of control and hitting a pickup truck.

Police Lieutenant Kittipol Sripan of Ban Phai Police Station received a report of a car accident at 12.30am today on the Ban Phai-Nong Song Hong road, about 1 kilometre from the intersection leading to Phu Noi district in Khon Kaen province. Emergency responders, including a doctor from Ban Phai Hospital and rescue personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

Police found a severely damaged Isuzu pickup truck with Bangkok registration plates. The driver, 39 year old Kittisak was present at the scene. The front of the pickup was lodged into the left side of a Toyota sedan with Khon Kaen registration plates. The sedan’s driver, a man estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, was found dead in the driver’s seat, with his body covered in blood. The sedan’s left side was heavily damaged, and the windows were shattered.

Kittisak recounted that he was returning home from errands in Khon Kaen with his mother and daughter in the vehicle. As he approached the accident site, a sedan travelling in the opposite direction lost control, spun, and collided with the front of his pickup truck.

“I didn’t know how to avoid the car. It was spinning towards us, and I feared that swerving would cause my vehicle to veer off the road.”

Kittisak’s mother and daughter sustained injuries in the incident.

Deceased unidentified

Efforts are now focused on identifying the deceased sedan driver, as no identification documents were found in the vehicle. Police are appealing to the public, especially the relatives of the deceased, to come forward to claim the body and provide any information that could aid the investigation at Ban Phai Police Station.

The accident occurred as the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions. The sedan was heading from Nong Song Hong district towards Ban Phai, while the pickup was travelling from Ban Phai towards Nong Song Hong. Preliminary investigations suggest that the sedan was likely speeding, lost control while navigating a curve, and subsequently collided with the oncoming pickup truck.

Police continue to seek any information that could help identify the deceased and are urging anyone with knowledge related to the incident to contact Ban Phai Police Station, reported KhaoSod.