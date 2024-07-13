Thai monk’s mention of 730 kip per baht stirs lottery excitement

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A renowned Thai monk caused a stir among his followers by unexpectedly mentioning a three-digit number, though he wasn’t discussing the lottery.

Phra Ratchawat Wajratam Sopon, better known as Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto, the abbot of Wat Phra That Muen Hin in Khon Kaen province, has become a widely talked-about figure. In recent lottery draws, numbers associated with Luang Pu Sila have brought luck to many people. As a result, as each lottery draw approaches, his followers and lottery enthusiasts eagerly seek out auspicious numbers from him during various merit-making events.

With the upcoming lottery draw on July 16, a recent online clip has caught significant attention. The clip, posted by TikTok user @chudapakdetphan on July 9, shows Luang Pu Sila holding a microphone and mentioning number 730 kip per baht.

Though Luang Pu Sila did not explicitly state that the number was related to the lottery, his followers and lottery enthusiasts have taken the number as a potential guide for the July 16 draw. This has led to widespread excitement and anticipation among those hoping for a stroke of luck.

The number quickly spread online, with many interpreting it as a sign of good fortune. Lottery enthusiasts have been known to look for signs and clues in various events and statements, and this instance was no different. Luang Pu Sila’s reputation for bringing luck has only fueled the speculation and interest in the number.

In recent years, Luang Pu Sila has become increasingly popular, with many believing that he has a unique connection to lucky numbers. This belief has been reinforced by past instances where numbers associated with him resulted in lottery wins. His followers have often gathered at his temple to seek blessings and guidance, particularly as lottery draw dates approach, reported Sanook.

“Even if it’s not directly related to the lottery, we believe it holds significance.”