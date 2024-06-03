Sedan crashes in Sakon Nakhon, claims life after high-speed chase

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 16:48, 03 June 2024| Updated: 16:49, 03 June 2024
87 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A sedan collided with another car in Sakon Nakhon yesterday before losing control, crossing the median strip, and crashing into a parked truck. The driver was found trapped behind the wheel and later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers from the Taton Police Station in Sakon Nakhon received a report of a severe road accident involving a sedan and a parked truck near a house. The incident took place just before a U-turn at Ban Phang Kwang in Mueang District. Emergency services, including the Uthit Metta Tham Foundation rescue team and medics from Sakon Nakhon Hospital, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a grey Suzuki sedan that had collided with a white truck. The driver, identified as 42 year old Aruntip from Mueang District, was critically injured and pinned against the dashboard and steering wheel. Initial checks showed no vital signs.

Despite the grim situation, rescue personnel did not give up. They used hydraulic cutters to free the female driver from the wreckage, hoping to revive her. However, their efforts were in vain as Aruntip could not overcome her severe injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Related news

Eyewitnesses reported that the sedan involved in the accident was chasing another car at high speed from the town centre towards Ban Phang Kwang. About 120 metres before the crash site, the sedan grazed the car it was chasing, causing it to lose control and cross the median strip before crashing into the parked truck. The other car involved in the chase sped off, reported KhaoSod.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage in the area, to determine the exact cause of the accident and identify the other vehicle involved. Efforts will continue to piece together the events leading up to this fatal incident.

In related news, a drunk driver lost control of his pickup truck, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a streetlight before overturning into a median ditch. Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to assist.

Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Thailand sees 60% rise in Indian tourists with new visa-free policy

Published: 15:00, 03 June 2024

Free zoo entry for children in Thailand for Queen Suthida’s birthday

Published: 14:42, 03 June 2024

Thai King bestows new monastic title on esteemed monk

Published: 14:23, 03 June 2024

Pita says he is prepared to replace Srettha as PM

Published: 14:04, 03 June 2024