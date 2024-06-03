Sedan crashes in Sakon Nakhon, claims life after high-speed chase

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A sedan collided with another car in Sakon Nakhon yesterday before losing control, crossing the median strip, and crashing into a parked truck. The driver was found trapped behind the wheel and later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers from the Taton Police Station in Sakon Nakhon received a report of a severe road accident involving a sedan and a parked truck near a house. The incident took place just before a U-turn at Ban Phang Kwang in Mueang District. Emergency services, including the Uthit Metta Tham Foundation rescue team and medics from Sakon Nakhon Hospital, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a grey Suzuki sedan that had collided with a white truck. The driver, identified as 42 year old Aruntip from Mueang District, was critically injured and pinned against the dashboard and steering wheel. Initial checks showed no vital signs.

Despite the grim situation, rescue personnel did not give up. They used hydraulic cutters to free the female driver from the wreckage, hoping to revive her. However, their efforts were in vain as Aruntip could not overcome her severe injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Eyewitnesses reported that the sedan involved in the accident was chasing another car at high speed from the town centre towards Ban Phang Kwang. About 120 metres before the crash site, the sedan grazed the car it was chasing, causing it to lose control and cross the median strip before crashing into the parked truck. The other car involved in the chase sped off, reported KhaoSod.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage in the area, to determine the exact cause of the accident and identify the other vehicle involved. Efforts will continue to piece together the events leading up to this fatal incident.

