Phuket family returns home to theft of 1 million baht safe

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A family in Phuket faced an unexpected start to the new year when they returned home from celebrations to discover their house had been burglarised. A safe containing 1 million baht, gold bars, gold necklaces, and passports had been stolen. Police are actively pursuing the case, aiming to recover the stolen items and apprehend the culprits.

The incident was reported today, January 1, by Praphasiri at the Chalong Police Station in Phuket. Residing at house number 6/59 in Chanokarn Village, Soi Na Yai, Chalong subdistrict, Praphasiri recounted the distressing experience to Investigation Officer At Phayayam.

Advertisements

According to Praphasiri, she and her foreign husband had left their home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Upon returning, they noticed signs of forced entry.

Their immediate inspection revealed that the safe, which had been securely installed, was missing. The safe contained significant personal assets, including cash worth 1 million baht (US$29,275), gold bars, gold necklaces, and their passports.

The couple’s new year celebratory mood quickly turned into a nightmare as they realised the extent of the theft. With the safe gone, important personal documents and valuable items were now in the hands of criminals, reported KhaoSod.

The family promptly contacted the Chalong Police Station to report the crime, prompting immediate action from the police.

In related news, police in Hat Yai have apprehended a 26 year old unemployed engineer involved in a series of thefts across resorts, hotels, and hospital patient rooms. The arrest took place yesterday, December 25, when police raided a rented room in a nondescript building in Soi Chok Saman 4, Hat Yai Municipality, Songkhla. The suspect, identified only as Muach, originally from Narathiwat, was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Advertisements

The investigation began as reports emerged of a thief targeting areas within Hat Yai Municipality, including resorts, hotels, and hospitals. The situation escalated recently when the suspect allegedly committed a theft at a hotel, making off with valuable items.