Google to build new cloud data centre in Chon Buri

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Google is set to enhance its footprint in Thailand by constructing a new cloud data centre in Chon Buri, announced Google’s president and chief investment officer, Ruth Porat.

Porat engaged with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, January 22.

The Google executive expressed gratitude towards the Thai government for its support in developing the cloud data centre in Chon Buri, which is currently under construction and expected to be operational within approximately two years.

Porat confirmed Google’s ongoing support for Thai government agencies, including the Ministry of Education, with which Google has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for digital skills training. She also emphasised Google’s commitment to assisting Thai small- and medium-sized enterprises through upskilling initiatives. She noted this as evidence of Google’s resolve to sustain its presence in Thailand.

Paetongtarn expressed her hope that Google would consider Thailand as a primary production base for its digital products, assuring that the government is prepared to facilitate Google’s growth in the country.

The 38 year old Thai premier also engaged in discussions with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, who congratulated her on Thailand’s achievement in securing a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

The Thai-EFTA free trade agreement is anticipated to significantly enhance trade between Thailand and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland by alleviating trade barriers such as tariffs. Switzerland ranks as Thailand’s second-largest trading partner in Europe. The leaders also explored the potential for a reciprocal visa-free agreement and Switzerland’s endorsement of Thailand’s green transition.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Yesterday, the Thai PM observed the official signing of the Thai-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) free trade agreement.

During the Davos visit, Paetongtarn and Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa conferred with Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the Bangladesh government, and Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Paetongtarn underscored Thailand’s dedication to enhancing trade and investment. She also communicated Thailand’s determination to finalise the Thai-European Union free trade agreement later this year and sought Sweden’s backing for this initiative, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand anticipates initiating free trade agreement discussions with Bangladesh and is eager to host the sixth BIMSTEC Summit on April 4 before transferring the summit’s chairmanship to Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan mentioned in a panel discussion on Tuesday, January 21 that Thailand is fully prepared to welcome all investments in artificial intelligence.

Google to build new cloud data centre in Chon Buri Business News

