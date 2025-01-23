Thai PM woos World Economic Forum founder to boost soft power

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab in Davos yesterday, January 22, seeking to position Thailand as a hub for innovation and soft power on the global stage. The meeting took place during the 55th WEF, themed Collaboration for the Intelligent Age, running from January 20 to 24 in Switzerland.

Highlighting the strong partnership between Thailand and the WEF, Paetongtarn expressed her readiness to expand cooperation for mutual benefit.

“Thailand and the WEF have a long-standing partnership, and we’re eager to collaborate further.”

Schwab, who also chairs the WEF board of trustees, praised Thailand’s potential, particularly in agriculture and food innovation. Discussions reportedly included the possibility of hosting several key WEF events in Thailand, such as the WEF Special Meeting in 2026 and the Young Global Leaders’ Summit later this year.

The dialogue wasn’t solely about events. Schwab accepted an invitation to serve as a keynote speaker at the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) High-level Conference on Global Architecture, scheduled for May in Phuket. Founded in 2002, the ACD brings together 18 member nations to strengthen Asia’s competitiveness by leveraging its rich diversity and resources.

This meeting follows previous interactions between Paetongtarn and Schwab at last year’s 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos. Their latest talks underline Thailand’s ambition to solidify its role in shaping Asia’s future through strategic partnerships and innovative leadership, reported The Nation.

With eyes set on the future, Thailand’s pitch to host major WEF events could elevate the nation’s global standing. As Schwab noted, Thailand is “brimming with potential”—a sentiment the Thai government is eager to capitalise on.

In related news, Thailand’s tourism industry has suffered a dramatic setback, plummeting 11 spots in the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index, leaving experts calling for urgent investment and innovation. With a modest 1.5% growth in the first quarter of 2024, the WEF index revealed Thailand’s fall from 36th to 47th place.