Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit

Pressure is piling on currently suspended Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with a new poll showing most of the public want her to quit or call fresh elections, just weeks after a leaked audio tape threw her government into crisis.

The latest survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA poll), titled “What path should Thai politics take?” found 42.37% of respondents believe the 38 year old Thai premier should resign and make way for a new leader, while 39.92% think she should dissolve the House of Representatives and call a new general election.

Only 15.04% of those polled said she should remain in office and continue leading the government as usual. The nationwide poll was conducted between July 4 and 7 among 1,310 people across Thailand. And in a dramatic twist, the most popular pick for next prime minister is none other than General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former army chief who led the 2014 coup and served as prime minister for nearly a decade.

According to the findings, 32.82% of respondents back Prayut, now a privy councillor, as the next PM. His name appears on the reserve list of candidates submitted by the United Thai Nation Party.

By contrast, only 10.92% support Chaikasem Nitisiri of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, while 11.53% opted for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, The Nation reported.

Notably, 27.94% said they did not support any of the listed candidates, a sign of deep public disillusionment with the political establishment.

Leak fallout

The poll comes as the Thai PM battles growing fallout from a leaked audio clip that allegedly captures a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian President Hun Sen.

While the government has not confirmed the authenticity of the tape, critics say it raises serious concerns over transparency and national interest, fuelling demands for greater scrutiny and accountability.

The NIDA poll also asked whether the People’s Party, a key political faction, should support opposition efforts to launch a censure debate against the prime minister and Cabinet.

An overwhelming 64.43% of respondents said the party should sign the motion for a general debate and no-confidence vote. Just 26.26% said it should not.

Meanwhile, 1.37% of respondents expressed support for a military coup, and 0.99% had no clear opinion. A further 0.31% did not respond.

With faith in the government faltering and opposition forces circling, Paetongtarn now faces her biggest political test yet, as the public’s patience appears to be wearing thin.