7 rangers injured in Narathiwat monastery bomb blast

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 24, 2025
114 1 minute read
7 rangers injured in Narathiwat monastery bomb blast
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Narathiwat’s Ra-ngae district, seven military rangers sustained injuries following a bomb explosion at a Buddhist monastery pavilion yesterday, January 23. The rangers, from Ranger Company 4511, were patrolling to ensure the safety of local officials attending a subdistrict administrative organisation meeting.

The improvised explosive device was concealed in the pavilion and detonated during the rangers’ rest stop, according to police. This incident occurred at a monastery in Chulabhorn Pattana 5 village, located in Bo Ngo subdistrict. Police suspect southern insurgents were responsible, targeting security forces in the area.

Advertisements

All seven injured rangers were immediately taken to Ra-ngae District Hospital for treatment. The damaged pavilion was secured as bomb disposal and forensic teams began collecting evidence.

In a separate incident in Pattani’s Khok Pho district, Police Sergeant Major Muhamad Muya Heedeen, a crime suppression officer from Khok Pho Police Station, was ambushed on Khok Pho-Pa Bon road on Wednesday night. The officer was returning home on a motorcycle after patrol duty when attackers fired three shots from roadside bushes. Fortunately, he managed to find cover and escaped unharmed. Police have launched an investigation into the ambush, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

In a related story, a bomb explosion occurred in a side alley near TK Park, central Pattani, injuring six volunteer officers. The incident happened at 8am on January 13, just 20 metres from the Mueang Pattani Police Station. The assailants had hidden the explosive device in a vehicle parked in front of a row of shophouses, causing damage to nearby buildings.

Rooted in historical, ethnic, and religious tensions, the insurgency in southern Thailand involves Malay-Muslim separatists seeking greater autonomy or independence from the predominantly Buddhist Thai state. Since its resurgence in 2004, the conflict has resulted in over 7,300 fatalities, according to The Diplomat.

In October last year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued an official apology for the 2004 Tak Bai incident, where 85 Muslim protesters died during a military crackdown. This apology came as the statute of limitations for prosecuting those responsible was about to expire, highlighting ongoing challenges in addressing past injustices.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip Central Thailand News

Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip

1 hour ago
Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week Bangkok News

Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

1 hour ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26)

1 hour ago
4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun Crime News

4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun

2 hours ago
Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations Phuket News

Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations

2 hours ago
Bangkok hospital confirms no elderly death in foreign man rampage Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital confirms no elderly death in foreign man rampage

2 hours ago
Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya Pattaya News

Massive 6-metre python snatched from condo ceiling in Pattaya

2 hours ago
7 rangers injured in Narathiwat monastery bomb blast Crime News

7 rangers injured in Narathiwat monastery bomb blast

3 hours ago
Google to build new cloud data centre in Chon Buri Business News

Google to build new cloud data centre in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Russian man throws son overboard in Phang Nga, leaving boy dead Crime News

Russian man throws son overboard in Phang Nga, leaving boy dead

3 hours ago
Wildlife trafficking: Birds and red pandas seized in Thailand Central Thailand News

Wildlife trafficking: Birds and red pandas seized in Thailand

3 hours ago
Temperatures drop as cold air mass covers Thailand Bangkok News

Temperatures drop as cold air mass covers Thailand

3 hours ago
Airport arrest: Chinese murder suspects nabbed in Thailand Bangkok News

Airport arrest: Chinese murder suspects nabbed in Thailand

4 hours ago
Pink Ribbon charity tennis challenge raises funds for QSCBC Foundation Events

Pink Ribbon charity tennis challenge raises funds for QSCBC Foundation

4 hours ago
Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket Environment News

Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket

19 hours ago
Burmese man tries to rape 9 year old Thai boy and, kills him for resisting Central Thailand News

Burmese man tries to rape 9 year old Thai boy and, kills him for resisting

19 hours ago
British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession Crime News

British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession

20 hours ago
Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online Central Thailand News

Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online

20 hours ago
Finding the perfect souvenir in Thailand is closer than you think Thailand Travel

Finding the perfect souvenir in Thailand is closer than you think

20 hours ago
Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app Crime News

Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app

20 hours ago
Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K

20 hours ago
Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat Crime News

Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat

21 hours ago
Thai soldier has 4 mistresses, divorces leukaemia driven wife Central Thailand News

Thai soldier has 4 mistresses, divorces leukaemia driven wife

21 hours ago
Thai man arrested for producing fake IDs and vehicle plates Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for producing fake IDs and vehicle plates

21 hours ago
Thai security guard arrested for sexually asaulting 3 year old girl Crime News

Thai security guard arrested for sexually asaulting 3 year old girl

21 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 24, 2025
114 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun

4 schoolboys injured in class science experiment gone wrong at Phetchabun

2 hours ago
Thailand video news | Escaped elephant sparks chaos, Charity event in Phnom Penh turns deadly

Thailand video news | Escaped elephant sparks chaos, Charity event in Phnom Penh turns deadly

2 hours ago
Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations

Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations

2 hours ago
Bangkok hospital confirms no elderly death in foreign man rampage

Bangkok hospital confirms no elderly death in foreign man rampage

2 hours ago