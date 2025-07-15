Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity

Initiative aims to bridge education gap and uplift students

Bright Choomanee
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Deputy Education Minister Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj has reinforced the government’s dedication to the Outstanding Development Opportunity Scholarship (ODOS) by announcing the allocation of 1,200 scholarships in the programme’s third phase.

At a briefing focused on school registration for ODOS, Rinthipond underscored the ongoing emphasis on educational investment under the leadership of suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. She stressed the significance of education in the development of human capital, particularly within the creative economy.

The ODOS initiative is part of a wider strategy to ensure educational equity, complementing the Thailand Zero Dropout policy. Rinthipond stated that the programme not only fosters academic achievement but also enhances economic stability by generating a skilled workforce and promoting structural equity.

Currently, 1,718 applicants have registered for the programme, with 47.56% originating from highly impoverished backgrounds. The scholarships are intended for top-performing Mathayom 4 students and first-year vocational students, equating to Grade 11.

This phase will distribute funding to 1,200 students across 602 schools nationwide, focusing on those offering robust English-language instruction and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses. To support the initiative financially, the Cabinet plans to introduce a billion-baht charity lottery.

Rinthipond expressed optimism that ODOS will act as a crucial link, allowing talented students from less advantaged backgrounds to access quality higher education and, in turn, contribute to national economic progress, reported Bangkok Post.

“The ministry is committed to using education as a powerful tool for comprehensive human development.”

In similar news, Phuket officials are intensifying efforts to bring school dropouts back into the education system, in line with the national Thailand Zero Dropout initiative.

In a meeting held on March 10, officials disclosed that 14,282 children in Phuket have left school under various circumstances.

Led by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, the discussion focused on developing strategies to provide these children with access to education or vocational training, helping them gain essential skills and reintegrate into the system.

