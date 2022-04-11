Thailand
Oklahoma woman searches for Thai mother, nearly 50 years after US family adopts her
An American woman is searching for her Thai mother, who is believed to live in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani. She says her father was an American soldier who met her mother when he was based in Thailand during the Vietnam War.
In March of this year 49 year old Kristy Sinsara Hudsud, an American singer and songwriter, started searching for her Thai mum. Kristy shared that she was adopted by an American family in 1975, when she was about 3 years old and has been living in Oklahoma ever since.
Later when she was an adult, she found out that her birth mother had actually wanted to take her back, before her parents took her home to the US. Her birth mother had reportedly followed them all the way to Bangkok when they were about to board their flight. So 46 years later, she embarked on a mission to find her long lost Thai mother.
Kristy started with her birth certificate, which had her mother’s name on it. She asked a local owner of a Thai restaurant to help her read the document in Thai. The restaurant owner passed on her story to the Thai media, which made it go viral. The documents Kristy provided included her picture when she was 3 years old, pictures of her mum at the age of 20 and her original Thailand birth certificate, which showed that her mum’s name was Lek Sinsara. She was living in Mueng district of Ubon Ratchathani province at the time of birth.
Thai reporters helped her discover information about her mom by visiting Ubon Ratchathani province and talking with the residents there. On April 9, the reporters went to a community near Moon River where most women who had American soldier husbands lived. The reporter found a 70 year old woman, Tew, who had married an American soldier. She knew Kristy’s mother and said she used to help take care of Kristy when she was young. Tew said she used to meet with the sister of Kristy’s mother a long time before. The sister said Kristy’s mother had a new foreign husband. So she guessed Kristy’s mother might not live in Thailand now.
As the search continued, Kristy’s story went viral via Thai television’s Channel 3. Kristy sent a video to Thai reporters talking about her mother and the memories she could remember. She said she loved her mother and felt grateful for what she had done for her.
She said that although she was adopted and loved by her American family, which had given her a lot of opportunities in the US, she still wanted to hug, love and say “thank you” to her birth mother. She also said she felt grateful for all those who had helped and supported her in her search.
SOURCE: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดอุบลราชธานี | Channel 3
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand real estate sales projected to stay strong in 2022 — CBRE
Phuket police set up 11 checkpoints to prevent road accidents during Songkran
Oklahoma woman searches for Thai mother, nearly 50 years after US family adopts her
Applying or renewing your visa in Thailand made easy with TMT Visa Services Phuket
Thai government plans to procure Covid-19 antibody drug for immunocompromised
Chiang Mai elephant camp invites tourists to visit for free this Songkran
Nok Air resumes Bangkok-Betong route, partners with allies to fill charter flights
Songkran travellers can enjoy FREE parking at Suvarnabhumi airport from April 11-17
Monday Covid Update: 22,387 new cases; provincial totals
Businesses blame high ‘entry fees’ for deterring travellers at Thai-Malaysia border
Thailand police seize huge quantities of illicit drugs from 120,000+ suspects in 6 months
Bomb thrown at PM Prayut’s house, protesters burn coffin decorated with his image
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll exceeds 100 twice in 24 hours as Songkran begins
Thailand News Update | Thais head off early for Songkran
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Woman wields sword, tries to slash man who refused threesome
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thai netizens share video of mysterious woman standing still on Pattaya sidewalk for hours
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
Thailand issues stormy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coastline
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Thailand awash with tourists according to government | GMT
New Covid-19 variant ‘XJ’ may be in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
- Thailand4 days ago
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Recent comments: