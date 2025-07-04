Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope

The Buriram Provincial Administrative Office in northeastern Thailand is offering a reward of 50,000 baht for any tip-off leading to the capture of an escaped prisoner.

Buriram Governor Piya Pijanam reported that 42 year old inmate Kowit escaped from Buriram Provincial Prison at approximately 1pm yesterday, July 3. According to the official, he tied several blankets together to create a makeshift rope, which he used to climb over the prison’s high wall.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man dressed in what appeared to be prison clothing near the Buriram Provincial Government Centre, prompting a large-scale manhunt.

Over 100 officers, including police, soldiers, prison guards, and rescue workers, scoured nearby forests and communities but were unable to locate the escapee.

Two K9 units were later deployed to assist in the operation. Support also came from the private sector, which provided thermal drones to aid in the search.

Kowit, also known as Ko Kuad Khunod, was arrested on March 27 alongside 20 year old Amphan and 43 year old Chan. The trio was caught stealing cattle from residents. They slaughtered the animals and sold the meat and internal organs.

What shocked the local community was that the gang reportedly killed even pregnant cows, leaving behind carcasses at the scene, and these acts left many residents horrified.

As the case was still under judicial review, the suspects were being held in pretrial detention at the provincial prison.

Prison officials admitted that Kowit’s exact motive for the escape remains unknown. They stated that he would be questioned thoroughly once recaptured.

Police called on members of the public to assist in the search and provide any information that could lead to Kowit’s arrest. Anyone whose tip leads to his capture will receive a 50,000-baht reward.

This is not the first time an inmate has fled custody. In May, a male prisoner named Supachet “Games” Sila escaped from a prison in Songkhla province. A similar 50,000-baht reward led to his successful recapture.