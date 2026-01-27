DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft

Photo via Department of Special Investigation (DSI)

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) uncovered the involvement of four government officials in an illegal cryptocurrency mining operation with more than 19 million baht in financial circulation.

The crackdown forms part of a broader campaign launched by the Ministry of Justice. Since December 2 last year, the ministry has been carrying out a nationwide operation known as Operation Copperhead, aimed at targeting influential and powerful criminal networks across Thailand.

Under this policy, the DSI initiated a parallel operation called Clean House to dismantle an illegal crypto mining network operating in multiple provinces.

During the operation, officers seized 3,642 cryptocurrency mining devices and found that the group had been illegally tapping into electricity supplies without permission or payment in order to mine Bitcoin.

Illegal crypto mining
Photo via Department of Special Investigation (DSI)

Evidence gathered at the initial site led officers to conduct coordinated raids at seven locations across Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Sakhon.

Following the raids, DSI investigators identified four senior officials who allegedly facilitated the illegal mining operation. Three of the suspects are current officials at the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), while the fourth retired from the agency last year.

The suspects were accused of providing storage space for mining equipment, illegally supplying electricity and transformers, and monitoring power loads to avoid detection. In return, the officials reportedly received monthly payments ranging from 100,000 baht to more than 400,000 baht.

Related Articles
power theft for Bitcoin mining
Photo via Department of Special Investigation (DSI)

DSI officers seized mobile phones, computers, and bank accounts belonging to the suspects. Financial records showed clear links between the officials and the criminal network.

Further investigation indicated that Chinese investors were behind the illegal crypto mining operation. However, DSI has not yet disclosed details regarding legal action against the foreign nationals involved.

All PEA officials implicated in the case were suspended from government service pending the outcome of the investigation. Authorities estimated that the illegal operation caused damage of more than 1 billion baht to the PEA due to electricity theft.

illegal crypto mining Thailand
Photo via Department of Special Investigation (DSI)

Deputy DSI Director Khemchart Prakaihongmanee confirmed that all involved officials would face punishment regardless of their seniority or position.

He added that the case files and all supporting evidence would be forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further legal proceedings.

Thai officials found in power theft for crypto mining
Photo via Department of Special Investigation (DSI)
