Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close | The Thaiger

Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Hotels and tourist attractions in Chonburi must close, according to an official order from the province’s communicable disease committee. Hotel and other businesses related to the tourism industry, who struggled due to the provincial travel restrictions, actually requested the order so employees could get unemployment benefits. With the official closure order, the employees can receive 3 month compensations from the government.
The new wave of Covid-19 infections hit businesses in Chon Buri even worse than the first outbreak, which peaked in April, according to acting president of the province’s tourism council, Tanate Supara-sahasrangsri.
During the first wave, a strict lockdown was imposed and all hotels were ordered to close. Relief measures supported the affected employees. But during the new wave of infections, strict restrictions were imposed in Chon Buri as the province was classified as a “high risk” area under maximum control. While strict restrictions were imposed, hotels and businesses were not ordered to close. Many businesses struggled due to the lack of tourists entering the province.
Hotels with checked-in guests as well as those who wish to stay open can continue, but are required to inform the district chief within 7 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Unions of Thai Taxi workers and Thai automobile drivers have handed over an official request to a government labour committee to file a request to the government seeking financial support.
Thai Taxi workers passed over their requests to Suthep Yoo-on, the chairman of the Labour Committee officially seeking industry support.
Just about all sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered a fallout from the lockdowns and border closures. Certainly they’ve missed the cream that came from the 40 or so million tourists that arrived back in 2019 (seems a distant memory now).
All sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered… from the trains, buses, aviation…. to the local taxis, motorcycle taxis and tuk tuks. Even the canal boats around Bangkok’s khlongs, the BTS and MRT, have seen drops in patronage due to the lack of customers and people simply wanting to stay away from crowds of people as the government keeps promoting social distancing as part of its public health offensive against the coronavirus.
Of course these workers are not alone in seeing a big drop off in business but they maintain they are a vital part of the network that connects people and businesses.
The Taxi workers, battling to pay their local instalments for their vehicles asked the committee to discuss debt moratoriums to ease the burden whilst Thailand waits for the tourism sector to reboot, or at least until the situation improves.
Automobile workers were also asking for 3,500 baht support for at least 5 months.
According to the labour committee, they’ve already sent the requests to the CCSA and parliamentary committees. But the government is yet to respond or define any concrete measures. The drivers are part of a longer queue of transportation industry sectors seeking relief from the government whilst the country battles along without tourists. Thailand’s aviation sector has been critically hit by the second wave of Covid 19 and the restrictions imposed since it kicked off in Samut Sakhon on December 20 and since spread to almost all corners of the country.
Around Bangkok drivers have been reporting a big drop in passenger traffic and many of the city’s bottlenecks are visibly quieter than in the pre-Covid era. Around the main tourist traps the drop off in passengers has been up to 90%, according to some of the drivers.
The Labour Committee is currently following up on the requests and hopeful that the government will soon have a contingency plan for every worker in the transport sector.
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Without much other good news on the horizon, Pattaya officials have celebrated almost two weeks of no new Covid-19 infections with a celebratory ‘wash down’ of Walking Street. The ritual ‘wetting’, in the Songkran tradition, was seen as a new beginning, washing away the bad spirits and the bad times that had fallen on the once-busy red light district.
Sonthaya Khunplume, Pattaya’s Mayor, along with a platoon of city officials, local business owners and city workers, scrubbed the grotty pavements with plenty of suds for the camera as part of a wider make-over for the street that was proposed a year ago.
The ‘new beginning’ coincided with some good news for the battered tourist city.
Massage shops and spas as well as other ‘similar venues’ in Chon Buri were told yesterday that they will be allowed to reopen after being closed for nearly a month. The lifting of some of the provincial restrictions follows an intense few weeks of lobbying and letters to the Thai PM, begging for some relief of the not-quite-a-lockdown restrictions.
Tattoo studios and beauty clinics are now also allowed to reopen… “but must abide by Covid-19 prevention measures like checking customers’ temperatures, supplying hand sanitiser and enforcing social distancing”. Gyms, pools, fitness centres, saunas and massage shops offering “soapies” were not included in the order.
Yesterday’s Walking Street event symbolised a new beginning for the seaside party town’s businesses, well some of them anyway, and easing of restrictions since December 30 when any hopes of some ‘high season’ tourist traffic were dashed as the government designated Chon Buri, including Pattaya, as a high risk red zone, along with four other coastal provinces – Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Samut Sakhon.
It’s also expected that a lack of new cases for nearly 2 weeks will provide enough impetus for the CCSA to lift remaining restrictions put in place on December 30, including the re-opening of bars and serving of alcohol.
Mayor Sonthaya says that the event symbolised a “fresh start as construction work to remove long standing eyesores of various electric and telecommunications cables on the street and move them underground is set to begin early next week”, according to The Pattaya News.
Whilst the celebratory mop up was held yesterday, it’s estimated that the infrastructure make-over will take up to 6 months and was delayed for almost a year at the request of business owners when proposed in better times before the Great Disruption set in when the Thai borders were closed in April 2020.
At a meeting of the CCSA today it is anticipated that Chon Buri’s red zone status may be reduced to an orange zone.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Most Thai residents and tourism operators want the country to reopen borders to international tourists, as long as a 14 day quarantine still in place, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand survey.
The TCT surveyed 785 operators in tourism-related business and 1,444 Thais from November 11 to December 10. 60% of surveyed locals and 50% of tourism operators agree with the idea to reopen the borders as long as a 14 day quarantine is still required. Most agree that the mandatory quarantine is still necessary.
60% of tourism operators say foreign visitors should enter on the Special Tourist Visa and undergo a 14 day quarantine in closed areas with the opportunity to do recreational activities.
Some 53% of operators say Thailand should welcome independent tourists from low risk countries while also requiring them to undergo a mandatory 10 to 14 day quarantine.
When it comes to lifting the quarantine for travellers from low risk countries, half of the tour operators and 39% of locals agree.
The survey also shows a drop in confidence among operators in tourism sectors, although the government announced additional holidays to stimulate travel and spending. This is in line with the reports of travel sentiment in the first quarter this year, showing 45% Thais consider the coronavirus outbreak as their greatest concern when making travel decisions, followed by 38% for financial status, 28% for time travel, and 13% for political unrest.
According to the survey, the closure rate of tourism businesses increased in the fourth quarter last year, while 2% of companies permanently closed. So far, 17% of them temporarily closed and 4% of them shifted to other businesses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
