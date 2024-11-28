Bet on busted: International gambling ring crumbles in Chiang Mai

Published: 17:28, 28 November 2024
An opulent online gambling racket has been busted in the heart of Chiang Mai, as Thai police swooped in on a Taiwanese-led operation pulling in over 10 million baht a month. The syndicate, which targeted gamblers from Thailand, China, and Taiwan, had set up shop in luxury properties across the city, living it up large while running the illegal network.

Police Major General Worapong Kamlue, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division at Provincial Police Region 5, yesterday, November 27, led coordinated raids on three locations linked to betadd.app, a sprawling international gambling platform.

The first raid hit a luxury condominium on Nimmanhaemin Road, nabbing six suspects, including 31 year old Taiwanese national Ye and five Thai nationals aged between 20 and 28. Officers seized five computers and mobile phones.

The second raid struck another high-end property on Ratchaphruek Road, capturing eight suspects, including a Taiwanese woman, 24 year old Huang and seven Thai nationals. The haul? Nine computers and 18 phones.

Related news

A swoop on Huay Kaew Road brought five more suspects into custody, including one Myanmar national, 18 year old Thida, alongside four Thai accomplices. Another five computers were seized.

According to police, the network was orchestrated by a Taiwanese kingpin known as Kimmy who handled property rentals, staff recruitment, and promotional campaigns. Employees earned between 15,000 and 30,000 baht monthly for their roles in advertising and running the operation.

With over 100,000 members on the betadd.app platform, the operation was a well-oiled machine until Thai police pulled the plug. All 19 suspects face charges under Thailand’s Gambling Act, and police are expanding the investigation to apprehend Kimmy and other masterminds behind the multimillion-baht scheme, reported KhaoSod English.

In related news, Pattaya police, in a well-coordinated raid, last night successfully dismantled an illegal poker gambling ring involving foreign nationals.

The operation, spearheaded by Bang Lamung District Chief Wekit Manarojkij and Pattaya City Police Chief Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals at a residence on Soi Sanamkhan Land in Nong Prue.

