Poker face-off: Pattaya cops deal winning hand to illegal gambling ring

Pattaya police, in a well-coordinated raid, last night successfully dismantled an illegal poker gambling ring involving foreign nationals.

The operation yesterday, October 9, spearheaded by Bang Lamung District Chief Wekit Manarojkij and Pattaya City Police Chief Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals at a residence on Soi Sanamkhan Land in Nong Prue.

Pol. Col. Nawin reported that the raid was initiated following tips from locals worried about the impact of illegal gambling activities on Pattaya’s tourism image. Officers conducted surveillance and waited for the right opportunity to enter the premises. Upon entry, they found a group of foreigners, including both Europeans and Asians, deeply engaged in a poker game.

The raid led to the arrest of nine individuals: three South Koreans, two Americans, two Australians, one Russian, and one British national. Additionally, a Thai card dealer and a housekeeper serving food, whose nationality was not immediately clarified, were also detained. Police confiscated gambling tables, chairs, chips used as cash substitutes, 37 decks of cards, and some cash as evidence.

“The operation was essential to uphold the integrity of Pattaya’s tourism image and to address the concerns of our residents.”

All suspects and the seized items were handed over to the investigation officer for further legal proceedings. The names of those arrested have not been disclosed pending further investigation.

This operation highlights the commitment of Pattaya City Police and Banglamung District Administrative Officers to cracking down on illegal gambling activities in the area. Gambling remains illegal in Thailand, even for private poker games, reported Pattaya News.

“We are committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that Pattaya remains a safe and welcoming destination for tourists.”