Plans in the works to increase hippo population in Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 17:36, 28 November 2024| Updated: 17:36, 28 November 2024
93 1 minute read
Plans in the works to increase hippo population in Thailand
Image: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Plans are progressing for Moo Toon, the older brother of the famed hippo Moo Deng, to mate with Moo Manao at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, aiming to increase the population of pygmy hippopotamuses in Thailand.

Moo Toon celebrated his fifth birthday recently at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, where he resides with his sister. Moo Manao, currently eight years old, is also considered an ideal age for breeding, said zoo staff.

Advertisements

Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, announced that a team had been dispatched to Nakhon Ratchasima to perform a health check on the female pygmy hippo. The plan is to transport her to Chon Buri for the breeding process.

Arrangements are underway to prepare an enclosure for the pair, with plans for a symbolic wedding to mark their union. Narongwit explained the necessity of creating the ideal breeding environment for pygmy hippos in Thailand.

Related news

“Pygmy hippos are naturally solitary and shy creatures, so it is essential to create a suitable environment for breeding.”

The global fame of Moo Deng has significantly raised awareness about the plight of pygmy hippos, which are listed as endangered.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are fewer than 2,500 adult pygmy hippos in the wild, with their numbers continuing to decline, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

In related news, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) levelled accusations against Khao Kheow Open Zoo, alleging that the zoo is exploiting Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, claiming she should be in the wild and not paraded for profit.

In other news, recent images of a golden tiger have captured public attention, with the adorable tiger from Chiang Mai Night Safari creating quite a buzz. Known for her glamorous appearance and strikingly soft fur, the tiger, Nong Ava, has become a favourite among animal lovers.

Latest Thailand News
Sorn to be wild: Bangkok eatery spices up Michelin map with 3-star triumph Bangkok News

Sorn to be wild: Bangkok eatery spices up Michelin map with 3-star triumph

3 hours ago
Koh Samui’s ferry pier gets a much-needed makeover Koh Samui News

Koh Samui’s ferry pier gets a much-needed makeover

3 hours ago
Golden glory: Lopburi’s sunflower fields spark tourism boom Central Thailand News

Golden glory: Lopburi’s sunflower fields spark tourism boom

3 hours ago
Plans in the works to increase hippo population in Thailand Thailand News

Plans in the works to increase hippo population in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bet on busted: International gambling ring crumbles in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Bet on busted: International gambling ring crumbles in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s economy rebounds but experts warn of growth risks Thailand News

Thailand’s economy rebounds but experts warn of growth risks

4 hours ago
Cathay Pacific HK airline slammed over 5-hour Bangkok delay Aviation News

Cathay Pacific HK airline slammed over 5-hour Bangkok delay

4 hours ago
Laotian influencer commits suicide over allegedly VIP patron loss Bangkok News

Laotian influencer commits suicide over allegedly VIP patron loss

4 hours ago
Chinese woman nabbed in Bangkok for running illegal beauty salon Bangkok News

Chinese woman nabbed in Bangkok for running illegal beauty salon

4 hours ago
AOT confirms facial recognition for international flights Aviation News

AOT confirms facial recognition for international flights

4 hours ago
Anchors away: RTN leads eco-mission to save Maya Bay Environment News

Anchors away: RTN leads eco-mission to save Maya Bay

5 hours ago
Naked and afraid: Thai man confronts thief with desperate plea Crime News

Naked and afraid: Thai man confronts thief with desperate plea

5 hours ago
Sink or swim: Thai submarine deal stuck in murky waters China News

Sink or swim: Thai submarine deal stuck in murky waters

5 hours ago
SET soon to adpot AI for monitoring of listed companies Thailand News

SET soon to adpot AI for monitoring of listed companies

5 hours ago
Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle Phuket News

Phuket’s tourism extravaganza: Andaman festival set to dazzle

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s manufacturing index poised for growth after 2024 dip Business News

Thailand’s manufacturing index poised for growth after 2024 dip

5 hours ago
New Mumbai-Bangkok flights ready for take-off in late December Aviation News

New Mumbai-Bangkok flights ready for take-off in late December

5 hours ago
Thai mother ignores after new husband sexually assaults daughter Crime News

Thai mother ignores after new husband sexually assaults daughter

6 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party shuns protests, opts for Parliamentary reform Politics News

People’s Party shuns protests, opts for Parliamentary reform

6 hours ago
Phuket cracks down on human trafficking in fisheries Crime News

Phuket cracks down on human trafficking in fisheries

6 hours ago
Three referendums required for 2017 constitution rewrite Politics News

Three referendums required for 2017 constitution rewrite

6 hours ago
RTA denies tensions with UWSA in Mae Hong Son Northern Thailand News

RTA denies tensions with UWSA in Mae Hong Son

6 hours ago
Family suspect black magic in deaths of Thai man and daughter South Thailand News

Family suspect black magic in deaths of Thai man and daughter

6 hours ago
Car fire on Bangkok intersection causes chaos and delays Bangkok News

Car fire on Bangkok intersection causes chaos and delays

6 hours ago
Thailand to safeguard Buddhism from exploitation Thailand News

Thailand to safeguard Buddhism from exploitation

7 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Golden glory: Lopburi’s sunflower fields spark tourism boom

Golden glory: Lopburi’s sunflower fields spark tourism boom

Published: 17:44, 28 November 2024
Bet on busted: International gambling ring crumbles in Chiang Mai

Bet on busted: International gambling ring crumbles in Chiang Mai

Published: 17:28, 28 November 2024
Thailand&#8217;s economy rebounds but experts warn of growth risks

Thailand’s economy rebounds but experts warn of growth risks

Published: 17:21, 28 November 2024
Cathay Pacific HK airline slammed over 5-hour Bangkok delay

Cathay Pacific HK airline slammed over 5-hour Bangkok delay

Published: 17:16, 28 November 2024