Plans in the works to increase hippo population in Thailand

Image: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Plans are progressing for Moo Toon, the older brother of the famed hippo Moo Deng, to mate with Moo Manao at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, aiming to increase the population of pygmy hippopotamuses in Thailand.

Moo Toon celebrated his fifth birthday recently at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, where he resides with his sister. Moo Manao, currently eight years old, is also considered an ideal age for breeding, said zoo staff.

Advertisements

Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, announced that a team had been dispatched to Nakhon Ratchasima to perform a health check on the female pygmy hippo. The plan is to transport her to Chon Buri for the breeding process.

Arrangements are underway to prepare an enclosure for the pair, with plans for a symbolic wedding to mark their union. Narongwit explained the necessity of creating the ideal breeding environment for pygmy hippos in Thailand.

“Pygmy hippos are naturally solitary and shy creatures, so it is essential to create a suitable environment for breeding.”

The global fame of Moo Deng has significantly raised awareness about the plight of pygmy hippos, which are listed as endangered.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are fewer than 2,500 adult pygmy hippos in the wild, with their numbers continuing to decline, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

In related news, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) levelled accusations against Khao Kheow Open Zoo, alleging that the zoo is exploiting Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, claiming she should be in the wild and not paraded for profit.

In other news, recent images of a golden tiger have captured public attention, with the adorable tiger from Chiang Mai Night Safari creating quite a buzz. Known for her glamorous appearance and strikingly soft fur, the tiger, Nong Ava, has become a favourite among animal lovers.