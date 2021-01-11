At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail | The Thaiger

A cocktail of narcotics known as “K powdered milk” is suspected to be linked to a number of deaths among young Thais in Bangkok. Nation Thailand says the narcotic mix is suspected to have caused 6 deaths and others were found unconscious after taking the “K powdered milk.” Thai PBS reports that 7 young Thais have died from unexplained reasons and at least one of them is believed to have overdosed on the drug cocktail.

The “K powdered milk,” or “K Nompong” in Thai, is a mixture of ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine and a sleeping pill known as “Rose,” police say. When crushed together, the drugs resemble milk powder. Police say the drug cocktail gives users a rapid high and it can be fatal if overused.

A 22 year old nightclub dancer died and police suspect she overdosed on the drug cocktail. Police say the woman was found at her home in the Bang Kho Laem area. Her boyfriend was found near her in serious condition. Police say narcotics were found at the scene.

A 22 year old man was found dead at a home in Bangkok’s Rama 3 area. Rescuers say they found traces of “K powdered milk.”

Police also got reports that some teenagers in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district were hallucinating off the drug cocktail and had tried to kill people, according to Nation Thailand.

The deaths of 6 young people suspected to have overdosed on the drug cocktail were reported in different areas of Bangkok. The bodies were taken to Ramathibodi and Chulalongkorn hospitals for autopsies.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | DMSC| Nation Thailand

