Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Three Cambodian monks were stripped of their saffron robes in Pattaya after locals complained they had broken traditional Buddhist rules. The incident unfolded when the trio was spotted on the notorious Walking Street, a vibrant nightlife hub, late at night, begging for food – a clear violation of Buddhist practice.

Buddhist monks are traditionally permitted to ask for food only between dawn and midday but these monks were caught asking for food long after the designated hours.

According to Pattaya police and local municipality officials, they received reports from locals and quickly acted on the tip.

Officers visited Wat Chaimongkol night market at 4pm today, where they found one monk begging for food while carrying a certificate to confirm his monk status.

The search expanded to nearby areas, including the infamous Soi Buakhao, known for its nightclubs, where the other two monks were found doing the same. They too had identification certificates confirming they were monks.

Further investigation revealed that the three men had entered Thailand illegally and had no valid travel documents. Instead of staying at a proper monastery, they were living in a makeshift shelter in a forest near Soi Nong Hin. Their presence in these areas, coupled with their breach of Buddhist etiquette, prompted local authorities to take action.

The monks were escorted to Tham Samakee Temple, where they were officially disrobed. Phrakhruphisan Jariyakon, Chief of the Ecclesiastical Commune, oversaw the disrobement and emphasised that their actions could tarnish the reputation of the Buddhist monastic community, reported The Nation.

Following the disrobement, the monks were handed over to Chon Buri immigration police, who will initiate deportation proceedings.

This incident has sparked concerns over the integrity of the Buddhist clergy and has raised questions about the monitoring of religious practices among foreign nationals in Thailand.

In similar news, a shocking video of a monk riding a motorcycle with a snake draped over his shoulder has gone viral after being shared on social media. The video, recorded by a 40 year old Thai woman, shows the alleged monk speeding recklessly along a Pattaya road.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

