Bangkok

Bangkok employee sacked for “sleeping” at work when he actually fainted

Published

 on 

Photo by Khaosod.

A Bangkok sales assistant has been fired after fainting on the job. A colleague sent a photo of him unconscious to his boss, Thai media reported this week. The boss believed the employee had been sleeping on the job and sacked him.

The man who fainted, 22 year old Srithanalert, worked as a sales assistant in a furniture shop. He says he suffers from insomnia. On August 21, the day of the incident, Srithanalert revealed he hadn’t eaten and had been working continuously at cutting a carpet. At around 11am, he told his colleagues he was going to sit down in the space between two beds. Then he fainted there.

Srithanalert’s manager woke him up three to four times and gave him a warning. Srithanalert tried to explain that he had fainted but his boss just told him not to do it again. Srithanalert then continued to work until 5pm as usual. That night, one of his colleagues called and told him that he had been fired.

Srithanalert later learned that another employee had sent photos of him passed out to his boss. After Srithanalert confronted the employee that took the photo, she said it was not her job to know about the health-related reasons why Srithanalert passed out. She said she sent the photo to their boss after customers had complained about Srithanalert being asleep on the job. Srithanalert is now meeting with a lawyer to try to sue his former colleague.

Srithanalert said he was shocked about getting fired after only being given one warning because his company’s regulations say that three warnings must be given before workers are punished.

SOURCE: Khaosod 

 

Ramanathan.P
2022-09-14 16:28
If an employee had medical conditions then it should be properly declared during the interview and duly analyzed and documented. Hiding health related issues from employer itself is a punishable as per employment act. 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending