Beach holiday goes wrong when Krabi dog viciously attacks tourist

The tourist was attacked on Ao Nang Beach, photo by MGR Online.

A beach holiday went completely wrong for one tourist after a dog viciously attacked him in Krabi on Saturday. The tourist, 60 year old Thai national Daniel Sudjai Kutrakun, had been walking on Ao Nang Beach with his American wife to have a look at the area where his daughter plans to get married in three months. The two were looking to see what activities wedding guests could do during their stay.

Suddenly, Daniel and his wife saw a pack of about five stray dogs. One of the dogs ran over to Daniel and bit his left leg.

Daniel’s medical expenses to treat his wound ended up costing him over 20,000 baht, MGR Online reported. The incident happened on Ao Nang Beach Moo 2.

Daniel said that his daughter loves the Krabi sea, and she had selected a hotel in the Ao Nang area. He added that he and his wife visit Ao Nang Beach every year.

But after his encounter with the vicious dog, Daniel said he was no longer sure his daughter should hold her wedding ceremony there. Daniel said he didn’t know if he could tell his friends that they would be safe there.

Daniel said he hopes that relevant authorities will take action to solve the issue of stray dogs on the beach and help prevent other tourists from being attacked.

In past years, there have been several reports of dogs attacking tourists on Ao Nang Beach, mostly children who are seven to 12 years old.

Across Thailand, several dog attacks have been reported in recent years.

Last month, a former jockey from Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand was killed by his pet Pit Bull while trying to save his mother who was attacked by the animal. The man weighed 95 kilograms but was still no match for the Pit Bull’s strength.

On January 17, four Pit Bull mixed breed dogs attacked a 76 year old lady in Nakhon Phanom province leaving her seriously injured and in need of hospital treatment.